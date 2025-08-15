This is a developing story.

It was approximately 9:30 A.M. on Thursday when, according to eyewitnesses, a man was seen running onto the 210 freeway in an attempt to flee the scene of an early morning Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid that occurred at the Home Depot in Monrovia.

According to the California Highway Patrol website, they received a report of a pedestrian screaming at passing cars and running on the 210 freeway, before being struck by a vehicle around 9:50 this morning near the Myrtle Avenue exit.

Footage and photos sent in to L.A. TACO confirmed the presence of ICE there, showing the moment they were spotted in the parking lot of the Home Depot located on Mountain Avenue, where agents were seen detaining multiple people.

Another eyewitness who captured the aftermath of the accident as he was driving on the 210 freeway said he and other drivers were able to stop traffic and try to provide aid to what he said looked like a middle-aged man with visible severe injuries.

“He looked really bad,” said the eyewitness in Spanish. “He was still breathing when we tried to help him, but he did not look good.”

The man whose identity has not been disclosed was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. In a statement released on Thursday, Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik confirmed today’s tragic event but did not disclose any further information.

"While we understand community members want to know more about the incident, the information provided in this update is all the city has to provide at this time," said Feik in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Lexis-Olivier Ray contributed to this report.