Community

What Do You Want To Read On L.A. TACO In 2024?

Readers, let us know what's up! What do you want us to cover more often? Or less? Find the survey on our site.

2:05 PM PST on December 21, 2023

    Journalism is a living and breathing organism, especially when it comes to the kind of street-level food, news, and culture stories we publish every single day of the week.

    This year, L.A. TACO published investigative stories about an LAPD street drug price list that was accidentally leaked, as well as more than 22 neighborhood taco guides. And we were consistently the first outlet to report on controversial arrests and breaking city news.

    We could only do that because of YOU and our members who support us through our subscription program. Thank you for always taking the time to read, share, and pay to support our revolutionary journalism.

    What else would you like to read as we tip-toe into 2024?

    Please let us know in this survey we are conducting to be able to better cover your Los Angeles in the new year and beyond.

    Find our 2024 survey here.

    See you in the streets next year!

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

