What Do You Want To Read On L.A. TACO In 2024?
Readers, let us know what's up! What do you want us to cover more often? Or less? Find the survey on our site.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Homeless Chinese Man In DTLA Goes Viral With ‘American-Style Begging’ Videos, Branding Him Both a Hero and Villain Across the Pacific
Some praise Prof. Fatman Ding as a walking middle finger to a U.S. job market that runs on abusing immigrant labor. Others see him as a freeloader and a disgrace to the Chinese American community.
Wrongfully Imprisoned L.A. Public Defender Coming Back Home After Prisoner Swap with Venezuela
Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County deputy public defender for 15 years, was on vacation last year in Colombia when he joined a friend on a trip to the Colombian-Venezuelan border to resolve a passport issue involving the friend's stay in Venezuela. At the border, Hernandez and his friend were intercepted by what has been described in various reports as either a paramilitary group, a gang, or official Venezuelan forces.
The 11 Best Tacos Along Metro’s B Line
Reminder: Metro will be offering free rides from 9 P.M. to 2 A.M. on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve! If you find yourself hungry, here's where to ride for FREE along the B Line to the best tacos, from North Hollywood to Olvera Street.
In Formally Calling For a Ceasefire, Long Beach Joins Big Cities Like Atlanta and Detroit
A proclamation was passed 5 to 2 to push the U.S. government to call for a formal humanitarian ceasefire in Long Beach on Tuesday.