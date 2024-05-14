Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
Video

Meet The Underground Chorizero Making Handmade Zacatecas-Style Chorizo That’s ‘Too Spicy,’ According to Other Mexicans 

The chorizo is made with coarse ground pork butt, shoulder, and dried chiles. No adobo, paste, or nitrates are used for it compared to other chorizos that will add those elements for flavor and coloring. This emerging chorizo master is so proud of his Zacatecano roots that he even sources the string to tie the links from Zacatecas, too.

5:34 PM PDT on May 13, 2024

No two chorizos are the same. Some are long, some chubby, some are pasty, and some are overly greasy. You can find most styles of chorizo around Los Angeles, including chorizo Zacatecano. But one hyper-regional style of chorizo that’s highly sought after and almost impossible to find until now is chorizo estilo Moyahua, Zacatecas. 

For as long as I can remember, the only way to get it was through a family member traveling back to the motherland. They’d pack up a box, tie it up with string, and bring it back for their family on either a plane or a bus. Well, my primo, Anselmo Torres, aka Chemo, has taken it upon himself to reach out to his family, who owns Carnicería El Toro in the small remote town of Cuxpala, a municipality of Moyahua, Zacatecas, and ask them to teach him. He has spent years perfecting, modifying, and selling this unique style and delivering it from Whittier to Oxnard. 

Anselmo Torres of Chemo's Chorizo holding up a strand of chorizo balls. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Traditionally, it’s meaty, spicy, and prepared in small ‘bolitas’ (balls). That’s how Moyahuenses like it. But in the States, Torres has found he’s had to make a milder version for customers who complain. When asked if it was white folks complaining about the spicy level, a reference to the recent gentrification of salsas in Mexico City, Torres reacts with “Surprisingly, no. It’s mostly Mexicans. White people love it.” 

A plate of tacos with Chemo's Chorizo. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Simple torta with Chemo's chorizo, bean smear, and queso panela in a bolillo with a pickled jalapeño on the side. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

The chorizo is made with coarse ground pork butt, shoulder, and dried chiles. No adobo, paste, or nitrates are used for it compared to other chorizos that will add those elements for flavor and coloring. In total, with seasonings, it’s made with less than ten ingredients before it’s packaged in all-natural casings. After it’s encased, he ties it into small chorizo balls using a 100-percent cotton string he also sources from Zacatecas via Juchipila, nearby Moyahua. “It’s the only place I can find a non-nylon or plastic thread for this chorizo. It’s then airdried for a couple of days to preserve it, losing some water weight while maintaining a lean 15% fat. 

Chopped hot links, ham, and chorizo on the edge of a disco. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
A Discada: A disc full of cooked mixed meats with tortillas heating up on the edges. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Because of its lean, meaty, and spicy nature, chorizo estilo Moyahua is enjoyed on its own as a taco or in a simple torta. But it can also add a nice kick as an ingredient, like in a discada, a popular dish from northern Mexico that mixes different meats and veggies in a large disc, hence the name. Check out this video to learn more about discadas and Chemo’s Chorizo estilo Moyahua, Zacatecas.

Chemo's Chorizo is available for delivery by DM on Instagram @chemoschorizo.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Weed

Nug Report: Three Infused Pre-Rolls for the Cannabis Connoisseur 

These infused pre-rolls are a great way to take cannabis consumption to a level that borders on a psychedelic experience. One of these puffs like a cigar and another is inspired by the 90s, and the other one is a reminder of how hashish is forever.

May 10, 2024
Food

What to Eat This Weekend In L.A.: Puerto Rican Plantain Sandwiches, King Oyster Mushroom French Dips, Baja Abalone Fritto Misto, and Lamb Mandi In Westwood

Plus fancy French soft serve Magic Shell sundaes, Yemeni whole fish, "fish fries," and a South Korean coffee shop giving Quentin Tarantino a run for his money.

May 10, 2024
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going

Save L.A. TACO

Video

Is This Westside Shop the Future of Neighborhood Markets?

Inspired by Los Angeles's diverse food cultures, the Mar Vista corner market offers a wide variety of multicultural snacks, pantry staples, and prepared food, in addition to an impressive breakfast and deli menu by Chef David Kuo.

May 9, 2024
Food

We Tried Five Hand Roll Bars in Los Angeles. This One Was the Best.

The simple hand roll is decidedly egalitarian and its etiquette straightforward. Now that Los Angeles has become an unofficial hand roll capital outside of Japan, we decided to try five popular concepts across the city and rank them accordingly. Here’s what we found.

May 8, 2024
See all posts