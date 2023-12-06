Echo Park’s Own Xochitl Gomez Wins The Finale of Dancing With the Stars
The young Marvel star shared the importance of showcasing her Mexican heritage in her ballroom dances through her song choices, set design, and wardrobe. Gomez is a constant advocate for representation both on movie sets and now in the ballroom.
More from L.A. TACO
‘These Animals Saved My Life:’ L.A.’s Equestrian Communities Fight Ordinance Seeking to Ban Local Rodeos
After three hours of public comments from both sides, the City Council decided the ordinance be sent back and reviewed before it officially can be voted on. L.A.'s cowboys and cowgirls who were present at the meeting took this as a small win for the city's rodeo culture.
Woman Brings Claim Against City, Alleging Former LAPD Assistant Chief Put Tracking Device on Her Car
While on a trip with friends in September, the plaintiff discovered an Apple Airtag in a black box attached to the undercarriage of her vehicle, the claim states. Her friend scanned the Airtag and found that the serial number and owner information matched the last four digits of former Assistant Chief Alfred Labrada's city cellphone, according to her claim.
Exclusive: Macheen and Horchatería Rio Luna to Open New School Torta Shop in Paramount
Expect a tender beef barbacoa torta served with guajillo consomé to dip, a torta ahogada de camarón (shrimp) with a yuzu avocado puree drowned in a spicy lobster stock, and a "Mexi-Italian" sandwich with panela, hot pistachio salsa macha, and mortadella. This innovative torta venture in SELA is set to open next week on Monday.