Sawtelle

Brasied oxtails and D&G sodas, via Jerk Stop

A new restaurant named Jerk Stop is now open at Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy in West L.A.'s Sawtelle neighborhood. It serves a full menu of Jamaican eats, including curry goat, delicious oxtails, escovitch, ackee, and saltfish, jerk chicken and salmon, roasted and grilled fish, patties, brown stew, and drinks like Irish moss and Ting. Just look for the stack of speakers blasting the Honorable Robert Nesta Marley O.M. out onto the strip mall for all to enjoy.

12113 Santa Monica Blvd. #205 Los Angeles, CA 90025

Bellflower

via Enchiladas La Ruana

Compton's Enchiladas Michoacanas La Ruana is opening a new Bellflower location this Saturday, April 6. Focused on the cooking and unique enchiladas of Michoacána nd the small town within nicknamed "La Ruana," dishes include morisqueta, flautas, enchiladas con pollo, cecina, o bistec, and tacos de carne desebrada.

9260 Alondra Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706

Eagle Rock

Local mobile coffee business Saffron Cowboy is holding an Eid Mubarak party this coming Tuesday evening with the community platform MJLs in Eagle Rock. The event promises food, a lineup of all-Muslim vendors, mocktails, coffee, tea, and one DJ Sadonis. The exact location is given with your RSVP and tickets are $20.

Long Beach

via Taste of the Caribbean

Chef Bernard James's Taste of the Caribbean is expanding to Long Beach with a big old grand-opening bashment and ribbon cutting, going down this Saturday, April 6. The $30 ticket includes food and drink. At the same time, the restaurant's menu is stacked with classics like jerk chicken, curry goat, curry pumpkin roti, festival, and rice and peas, plus original dishes like "rasta pasta" with not-quite-ital oxtail and shrimps, sea moss smoothies, and jerk chicken Caesar salad.

3444 Los Coyotes Diagonal Long Beach, CA 90808

East L.A.

Congratulations to Cemitas Poblanos Los Chivos, which now has its own food truck in East L.A. Last summer, L.A. TACO's own Janette Villafana wrote, "If the cemitas are the star of the show, the owner Alonso Ulloa is the host, perpetually making every customer feel special while pilling his cemitas with all the avocado, quesillo, and chipotle as your heart desires."

Eastern Ave & Gleason St. East Los Angeles, CA 90063

Downtown

Danny Boy's Pizza chef Daniel Holzman flanked by the owners of Tacos 1986, via Danny Boy's

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza is crossing streams with Tacos 1986, resulting in a pork adobada-and-salsa macha pizza with the taquería's salsa fresa and salsa macha, plus cilantro, lime, and pecorino and cotija cheeses. Find it being sold at the downtown pizzeria from 4/6-4/12.

330 S. Hope St. Suite 205, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Hollywood

a brunch spread at Linden, via Linden

Linden, which opened in Hollywood earlier this year, has just started weekend brunch, putting a mid-morning spin on chef Jonathan Harris' unique dishes that pay tribute to his Caribbean, Jewish, and NYC roots. The menu includes a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich-inspired bucatini pasta tossed in an egg-and-bacon carbonara sauce and topped with cured egg yolks. There's also tres leches brioche French toast, Baltimore Benny crab cakes, and breakfast cocktails.

5936 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Pasadena

Vanda Asapahu of Ayara Thai at a past Masters of Taste, via Masters of Taste

Pez Cantina owners Bret and Lucy Thompson are hosting Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl this Sunday, bringing back a massive food and drink festival where you'll be served dishes from Yuca's, Ayara Thai, the Peppered Goat, Aarth Bar, Santa Clarita's Cerda Vega Tacos, Taishi Hainan Chicken, Santa Monica Seafood, Harold & Belle's, Champion's Curry, and many, many more. Tickets here, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to benefit Union Station Homeless Services.

Orange County

Smoked mackerel, via Ukrainian Smokehouse

Ukrainian Smokehouse is operated by a family of war refugees who arrived in 2022 and prepares traditional and creative smoked meats in O.C. Foods you can have shipped or delivered to you include smoked pig ears with unagi sauce, smoked, sliced, and spreadable salo, pork, beef, and chicken sausages, smoked fish, ribs, and pork tenderloin, smoked whole hens, chicken legs, and beef tongue. The family also sells wildflower and buckwheat honey and beet horseradish sauce.