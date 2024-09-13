Welcome back to L.A. TACO's weekly roundup of food and event finds! For members' eyes only...

DOWNTOWN

A5 Miyzaki Wagyu at Chubby Cattle, photo via Chubby Cattle

Chubby Cattle is now open in Downtown's Little Tokyo neighborhood for an all-you-can-eat yakiniku experience that includes a massive selection of different Australian Wagyu cuts, sushi, seafood, veggies, and hot dishes like sukiyaki, XLB dumplings, shrimp tempura, lamb chops, and kim chi hot pot. The meats are cooked right in the middle of your table, with AYCE soda and soft serve ice cream also available.

Two higher tier options for dining include cuts of certified A5 Miyazaki Wagyu from Japan (though not all-you-can-eat) making it a great place to celebrate a special occasion with lots of friends. Meal prices range from $55-$85 per person.

The restaurant also has a membership program that nets you one free 2 oz. serving of A5 Wagyu and a discount on your order. A liquor license is also likely in its future.

356 E. 2nd St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

SANTA MONICA

Inside El Portal de Oaxaca in Santa Monica, photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO

El Portal de Oaxaca is now open in Santa Monica. Dishes include entomatadas, tlayudas mixtas with cecina, chorizo, and tasajo, enchiladas de mole negro, memelas, and empanadas de quesillo, epzaote, and chile de rajas.

The restaurant also serves breakfast, a selection of pan dulces, daily specials like tortas milanesas de pollo and molotes, plus the refreshing indigenous corn-based beverage tejate on the weekends. In addition, the space has a small market of Oaxacan textiles, pottery, and other goods.

1612 Santa Monica Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404

VAN NUYS

The chilaquiles burrito at Chilaquiles Chefy, photo via Chilaquiles Chefy

Chilaquiles Chefy recently opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Van Nuys, after a stretch serving as a street stand.

The Mexican menu revolves around chilaquiles, tacos de guisados served in handmade tortillas, quesadillas, and breakfast and lunch burritos.

Your taco guisado options include adobo de puerco, chicharron en salsa verde, hongoes encebollados, and Ensenada-style shrimp, along with steak, chicken, and pastor.

Chilaquiles come with your pick of one of three salsas (roja, chipotle, and verde), and five protein and five topping choices, while a "monster loaded" plate allows you to combine two salsas, toppings, and proteins with an extra shot of two eggs. A chilaquiles burrito is also an option.

7141 Kester Ave. Van Nuys, CA 91405

DOWNTOWN

Onigiri at Onigiri Sun, photo via Onigiri Sun/Instagram

Onigiri Sun From Japan is open in Little Tokyo from the owners of ramen favorite Daikokuya, offering thirteen varieties of onigiri/omusubi.

Interesting rice ball ingredients range from honey pickled plums and spicy cod roe to SPAM with pickled radish, deep fried karaage chicken, soy sauce-boiled shiitake mushrooms with kelp, and pickled mustard greens with sesame oil.

To celebrate its grand-opening, the small space is offering a "Buy 2, Get 1" special until September 30.

321 1/4 E. 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

WEST L.A./DELIVERY

Turkey sandwich on a pickle bun at Underground Subs. Photo via Underground Subs.

To quote the late, great Joey Lawrence: "Whoa."

These are sandwiches on dill pickle buns from Underground Subs, which crafts sandwiches with Iranian, Italian, and other global flavors. The sandwiches are made in West L.A., where they're available for pick-up and delivery.

There are "Bourdain Subs" with pistachio and provolone on Persian flatbread, pastrami Swiss sandwiches with bacon and sunny side-up eggs, and open face waffle sandwiches topped with eggs and three types of pork products.

Pickle bun sandwiches come with choices such as ham-and-Swiss, turkey, and Italian cold cuts.

And please don't worry—Joey Lawrence is alive—to the best of our knowledge. He may even be great.

2352 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA, 90064-1911