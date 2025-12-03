Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday. December 2nd. Day 180.

TODAY’S RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Effort to ban ICE agents from wearing masks moves forward in L.A. County L.A. County supervisors advanced a proposed ban on masks for law enforcement officers working in unincorporated parts of the county. The county’s lawyers say the ban will likely be challenged by the Trump administration, which will argue that federal law takes precedence. The ordinance passed 4-0, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining.

In Lynwood, Unidos en Lynwood approached a Tamal vendor near Rosa Parks Elementary to warn her that immigration agents were around the corner and had already kidnapped someone nearby. She didn’t want to leave because she had too much to lose with all the food she still had in her grocery cart. So Unidos en Lynwood bought her out so she could go home.

