DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Is Back And Targeted Southeast Los Angeles Ripping Parents From Their Children and More

Border Patrol Is Back after their week-long hiatus, targeting Southeast Los Angeles and other areas, ripping parents from children, chasing workers and almost killing one, arresting a U.S. citizen, and targeting street vendors again. At the same time, ICE also continued its new practice of conducting roving raids alongside its targeted attacks. We are now dealing with a new two-headed monster that, in some cases, works together.

10:33 PM PST on December 2, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday. December 2nd. Day 180.

TODAY’S RAIDS

  • Oxnard: In Port Hueneme at the Dollar Tree on Hueneme and Perkins. Community watch teams verified that two people were kidnapped near a Dollar Tree store. 
  • El Cajon: On 1st and Tulsa. ICE kidnapped a man out of his vehicle and left it behind.
  • Encinitas: At an Apartment complex on Encinitas and Quail Gardens, a scout was seen inside. A community watch member eventually pressured them to leave after alerting the community.
  • Anaheim: Early this morning near Clearbrook and Nutwood, around 6:47 a.m. A bounty hunter took a man and his truck and was tracked back to Pomona. L.A. TACO is currently working on gathering more details for this incident.
  • Mission Viejo: On Alicia and Olympia, around 8:26 a.m., Federal agents pulled a car over; no one was confirmed kidnapped.
  • Santa Ana: At the Vons on Main and Warner, around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen using the parking lot as a staging area.
  • Orange: On Chapman and Tustin, around 10:27 a.m. Community watchers legally observed and documented known ICE vehicles in the neighborhood and followed them towards the 22 FWY on Grand.
  • Los Angeles: In Highland Park, on Ave 55 and Glen Ellen, around 8:30 a.m. ICE, FBI, and ATF agents were in a residential neighborhood where they kidnapped two women. Witnesses stated, “The window was smashed, and the woman was grabbed out of the car. I’m told the other woman taken was her wife, who was documenting the ordeal. Two other neighbors were assaulted when trying to stop them.“ The wife, who was taken while documenting, is a U.S. citizen. Various community watchers and residents were on scene, legally documenting and vocalizing their anger. Council member Eunisses Hernandez reached out and connected the family with resources and help. 
  • Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Court on Haven and Foothill, around 9:21 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot. They eventually kidnapped one person at 10:38 a.m.
  • Rancho Cucamonga: At the Chilis on Haven and Foothill, around 10:55 a.m. Community watch teams verified that a person was kidnapped near the restaurant, close by the Superior Court House.
  • Lynwood: On Tenaya and Long Beach, around 9:47 a.m. Two people were kidnapped.
  • South Gate: On Liberty and Seville, around 9:40 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that a taquero had been kidnapped. 
  • Huntington Park: At the Home Depot on Slauson and State, around 10:00 a.m. One person was kidnapped, and Border Patrol chased another man into the street, where he was struck by a vehicle. Huntington Park police and the Fire Department responded to the scene and took the individual to the hospital, where he was released and back with his family. L.A. TACO initially reported that a person named Ernesto was missing; he has since been located and is safe.
  • Oceanside: At the Corazon Compost on 4178 Jonathon St, around 10:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man who was near the front entrance of the facility.
  • Lemon Grove: In front of the Broadway Pharmacy on Buena Vista and Pacific, around 10:00 a.m. At least one person was chased from a Home Depot and handcuffed in front of the pharmacy.
  • Huntington Park: On Santa Fe and Cass Pl, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents raided a small recycling center where they took between four and six individuals. Two of these people were caught in the middle of the raid near the local liquor store. A community watch member verified with L.A. TACO that the two were a married couple who were in the middle of moving to their new home with their two children. The children are now with their uncle. 
  • South Gate: On State and Southern, around 11:16 a.m. Employers verified that federal agents kidnapped a recently hired flower vendor.
  • Fallbrook/Pala: On the 76 FWY, between Horse Ranch Creek Rd and Rice Canyon Rd, around 11:16 a.m. Border Patrol agents set up a checkpoint this morning that was active into the early afternoon.
  • Long Beach: Near the Vons on Broadway and Lime, around 11:16 a.m. ICE agents were seen around the neighborhood; no kidnappings were reported.
  • South Gate: At the Azalea strip mall on Atlantic and Firestone, around 11:44 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen walking along Atlantic Boulevard. We are unsure if anyone was grabbed.
  • South Gate: On Southern and Atlantic, around 12:22 p.m. ICE agents were seen driving around this neighborhood. No kidnappings were reported.
  • Huntington Park: At the Home Depot on Randolph and State, around 2:35 p.m. A community watch member noted there were masked agents in the back alley of the Home Depot. No kidnappings were reported.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  •  Effort to ban ICE agents from wearing masks moves forward in L.A. County
    • L.A. County supervisors advanced a proposed ban on masks for law enforcement officers working in unincorporated parts of the county.
    • The county’s lawyers say the ban will likely be challenged by the Trump administration, which will argue that federal law takes precedence.
    • The ordinance passed 4-0, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining.
  • In Lynwood, Unidos en Lynwood approached a Tamal vendor near Rosa Parks Elementary to warn her that immigration agents were around the corner and had already kidnapped someone nearby. She didn’t want to leave because she had too much to lose with all the food she still had in her grocery cart. So Unidos en Lynwood bought her out so she could go home.  

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

