Recently, the L.A. TACO staff started talking about our favorite L.A. restaurants, which brought up an interesting conversation topic-- what exactly is L.A.-style food? The easy answer would probably be Mexican food, like the tacos we have bound together to devote our lives to.

And yet, tacos are obviously from Mexico. So what, exactly, makes a taco an L.A. taco? How to define a cuisine where bulgogi, birria, basturma, khao soi, koobideh, hand-rolls, French dips, dan dan noodles, smoked salmon pizza, and a million other regional dishes and mind-bending developments carry their weight amid our culinary mosaic?

In our agitated state of befuddlement, we figured we'd throw it out to our members, who can comment live on our stories:

What is L.A.-style food to you?

Which cuisines, restaurants, neighborhoods, or chefs have defined our city's uniquely good eats? How does L.A. food differentiate itself from its influences? What's the history of definitive L.A. food and where's it going?

Please comment! Let us know your thoughts!