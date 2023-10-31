Skip to Content
Crime

UCLA Student Shot In Face With BB Gun In Homophobic Hate Crime

The car's driver is described as a male in a black ski mask, while the passenger was only described as a male. Both are being sought by police following the attack early Sunday morning in Westwood.

11:01 AM PDT on October 31, 2023

Photo: Joonyeop Baek/Unsplash

    Police are seeking help today to identify a male passenger who allegedly yelled a homophobic slur from the car he was riding in, then shot a college student in the face with a BB gun at UCLA. The car's driver is also being sought.

    The victim was reportedly walking in the 200 block of De Neve Drive, near Rieber Hall, at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a white four-door sedan, according to UCLA Police Department interim Chief John Thomas.   

    After being fired upon, the victim was struck below the eye and sustained a minor abrasion, Thomas said. Police are calling the shooting a hate crime over the slur yelled from the car and the violent assault.

    The driver is described as a male wearing a black ski mask, while the passenger was only described as a male, according to Thomas. It was unclear what motivated the shooting.

    Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being urged to call the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491 or 911.

    Reporting by City News Service.

