UCLA Student Shot In Face With BB Gun In Homophobic Hate Crime
The car's driver is described as a male in a black ski mask, while the passenger was only described as a male. Both are being sought by police following the attack early Sunday morning in Westwood.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Arson, Lies, and Family Cover-Ups: New Details Emerge In PnB Rock Murder
The 17-year-old suspect who allegedly shot PnB Rock to death was arrested four days before the alleged murder for possession of a firearm at a park, Rolling Stone reported.
The Nine Best Tacos On Metro’s G Line, From North Hollywood To Canoga Park
Metro's G Line will carry you to some of the San Fernando Valley's best tacos and unique specialties, including mystery box "Desmadre" tacos, towering micheladas, and vegan tacos with eggplant cabeza in Van Nuys.
A Look Back at Hollywood Forever’s 2023 Day of the Dead Festival
The country's biggest Dia de Los Muertos event merged visual art, music, dance, Mexican food, and L.A. community into one massive commemoration of life, culture, and the memories of our departed loved ones.
Colorado Football Players Claim Their ‘Chains’ Were Jacked From a Rose Bowl Locker Room During Loss To UCLA, Pasadena Police Investigating
The Pasadena Police Department launched an investigation into allegations that belongings were stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room during Saturday’s 16-28 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, according to a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.