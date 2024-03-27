Skip to Content
Los Angeles

Two New Lowrider-Inspired and Dodger-Blue L.A. TACO Hats Are Now Available!

Wear your L.A. TACO swag and support our inclusive, street-level community journalism!

6:32 PM PDT on March 26, 2024

    L.A. TACO is the only site in the country covering tacos, street-level culture, and hard news. If you love what we do, becoming a member is one way to ensure we stick around. But you can also support our inclusive journalism directly by buying our t-shirts, hoodies, and more at our online store.

    Just in time for the Dodgers opening day this week, L.A. TACO is releasing a new hat to show just how down you are for the boys in blue and Los Angeles. Blue and white for life. Perfect for your days on blue heaven on earth or just grabbing some tacos from your local taquería.

    Or if you get down more with L.A.'s lowrider way of life, you can join our L.A. TACO, familiar with our new grey and white "Plaque Hat," inspired by the places behind the lowrider classic cars of lowrider clubs of Los Angeles. The design was made for us exclusively by barrio illustrator extraordinaire Benjie.

    As a reminder, all members who sign up for our year-long membership get their pick of whatever hat they want for free when they sign up!

    Thanks for supporting L.A. TACO and our street-level journalism!

