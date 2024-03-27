Two New Lowrider-Inspired and Dodger-Blue L.A. TACO Hats Are Now Available!
More from L.A. TACO
A Morning-Only Taco Pop-Up in Northridge Is Making the Biggest Breakfast Burritos in the San Fernando Valley
What does it take to stand out in Los Angeles's saturated taco climate? Focus on San Fernando Valley-style loaded breakfast tacos, "breakfast quesadillas" with crispy cheese skirts, and the beefiest breakfast burritos Balboa Boulevard has ever seen.
The Second Round of TACO MADNESS 2024 Is Now Open for Voting! Meet ‘L.A.’s Sweet 16’ That Advanced
Save the date! Our 15th annual taco tournament is taking place on April 13th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes near Olvera Street. Pre-sale tickets are now available. Our online tournament starts on Monday. Check out this year's contenders!
Meet L.A.’s Queen of Carnitas Succeeding In a Male-Dominated Taco Style
Her Michoacán-style carnitas are so tender, crispy, and sticky, that she's known to sell more than 1,200 pounds on Sundays alone. What sets her apart from other carnitas stars in L.A. is her commitment to making handmade corn tortillas, too. Her story of resilience is the stuff of taquera legends.
What To Eat This Weekend: Villa’s Tacos Opens in DTLA, Kimchi Burritos in Lomita, and A Fruit Beer for Farm Workers in Pico Rivera
Plus, a new Guadalajara-style truck offering flautas en vaso in Hollywood, a Ukrainian barbecue benefit in El Segundo, and a carbonated canned paloma cocktail in Los Feliz that comes with a free agave shooter video game.