Headlines: The Plant Chica, A West Adams Latina-Owned Plant Shop, Faces ‘Closure Due To Gentrification’
"We are determined to find a new space in our community, but the prices are soaring due to gentrification. It's becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable spaces for small businesses like ours."
More from L.A. TACO
‘Trash-Mex’ Is a Film Festival Highlighting Mexico’s Horror Films With Cult Followings
Tales of terror and witchcraft, sensational heroics versus evil monsters, and true-to-life grit and drama with unchecked machismo and explosive action. If you are a horror movie fanatic, there is a new film festival in town to check out. It includes some rare films that never even had a proper theatrical run until now.
Still Got It: These Eight Breweries Have Been Open For More Than a Decade and Helped Put Greater L.A. On the Craft Beer Map
Currently, California has over 1,100 breweries and, counting, the most in the country. From Craftsman to Three Weavers, these O.G.s have brought home gold, silver, and bronze from beer festivals around the country with some of the state's most memorable and delicious beers. They’ve grown devoted local craft beer followings with steady consistency and the communities they cultivate.
Headlines: Tijuana Crossing Times Into U.S. Expected to Get Significantly Longer After Today
L.A. TACO contacts in Tijuana have confirmed that thousands of immigrants have already lined up along Avenida Internacional, hoping to be able to gain asylum and receive entry to the U.S since Title 42 is expiring today. Many have already made their way into the U.S. side and are being held up by CBP.
Where I Eat in Long Beach After Being Out of Town
From sourdough conchas you can't even find in Mexico to so many mom-and-pop-owned dank and delicious Cambodian noodles, to Mexican-inspired tiki and a Roman-style pizza that tastes as excellent as it does in Italy. This is Javier Cabral's Long Beach.
Headlines: How Much Apartment Space Does $1,500 Get You In and Around Los Angeles?
RentCafe.Com, a nationwide apartment search website, has released a market insight report showing how much $1,500 gets you in square feet nationwide. In L.A. County, Palmdale will get you a whopping 701 square feet. While in the city of Los Angeles, $1,500 will only get you 423 square feet.