—West Adams: The Plant Chica is asking the community to support their Latina-owned small business this Mother's Day. The West Adams-based plant shop is "facing closure due to gentrification" after receiving a 90-day notice to vacate. Now they have less than two months to relocate with "no place to go." "We are determined to find a new space in our community, but the prices are soaring due to gentrification. It's becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable spaces for small businesses like ours." [GoFundMe]

—DTLA: It's unclear if Laker star Anthony Davis with suit up this evening for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. Davis "stumbled to the Laker bench, his legs wobbly, his shoulders slumped" after taking an elbow to the dome in the final minutes of game five. "If they don’t win Game six at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, they will be forced to return here for a Game 7 in a hostile environment against the defending champs, and, well, they don’t want any part of that," writes L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke. [LAT]

—Benedict Canyon: Three suspects linked to a triple homicide earlier this year in Benedict Canyon have been identified, according to LAPD sources. [LAT]

—Los Angeles: It takes nearly four years to build new housing in the City of Los Angeles, according to a new study from the Los Angeles Business Council Institute. Things like getting approval from the planning commission and installing underground electrical water and power systems can take more than a year to complete. [LAist]

—Federal emergency declarations from the coronavirus pandemic are officially over, but health officials are reminding residents that COVID is still one of the leading causes of death in LA County. The county's COVID numbers are gradually declining, with over 2,200 infections and 46 COVID-related deaths reported for the last week. [City News Services]

—California: A pension set up for aging boxers is failing to deliver, according to an investigation by the Los Angeles Times. "The boxers’ pension plan began making payments to eligible boxers in 1999 and, to date, has provided 235 retired fighters a total of $4 million. Most of that has been paid in the last decade. But an additional 200 boxers are owed pensions and have not claimed them because, in many cases, they were unaware they were even eligible," Melody Gutierrez reports. [LAT]