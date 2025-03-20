Some of you may know L.A. TACO’s Lexis-Olivier Ray for his dogged journalism and award-winning investigative reporting. But he is also a lifelong photographer and artist. On Saturday, March 22 at 5 PM, after months of planning and curation, Ray will debut I Dream of Dreams, his first ever solo photo exhibition, at Gallery 8Eighteen in Chinatown.

I Dream of Dreams will introduce audiences to the span of Ray’s creative vision and ability to discover and capture poetic beauty even in the midst of catastrophe. The show will focus on several distinct branches of his oeuvre; namely visionary landscapes, low-rider culture, and chaos evoked by humans.

I Dream of Dreams marks the first exhibition at the newly formed Gallery 8Eighteen, a collaboration between Arthouse Film Lab—the first Black-owned film processing lab in the city of L.A.—and Margaret Jones Photography studio, run by Sidney Baptista and Tony Lyas, respectively.

Gallery 8Eighteen will host an opening reception from 5 - 8 PM this Saturday with an open bar sponsored by Madre Mezcal and Big Noise Beer.

Below is a preview of a few images from the show.

Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray.

Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray.

I Dream of Dreams

March 22, 2025 (5 - 8 PM)

Gallery 8Eighteen

818 N. Spring Street (2nd floor)

Los Angeles, CA 90012