For more than a century, the United States has repeatedly grappled with debates over English-only policies. While proponents argue for linguistic uniformity, historical evidence demonstrates that an English-only United States is a misconception—one that has never reflected reality and remains impractical today.

Many of the Founding Fathers were multilingual, reflecting their appreciation for linguistic diversity and its practical benefits. Thomas Jefferson spoke and read English, French, Italian, and Latin. Benjamin Franklin spoke English, French, and Italian and even ran a German-language newspaper to cater to Pennsylvania's significant German-speaking population. The only thing that would have been odd to the Founding Fathers was an English-only nation.

Two key historical facts should be emphasized. First, the Founding Fathers deliberately avoided establishing an official language, ensuring that American identity was not formally tied to any one language. If they had intended for English to be the sole language, they would have explicitly stated it in the Constitution. Moreover, attempting to make English the official language could have jeopardized the Constitution’s ratification, as a significant portion of the population was non-English speaking. There were already concerns about whether the diverse population could understand the document well enough to support its ratification. To address this, versions were printed in German and Dutch.

While English was dominant in government, law, and commerce, other languages flourished in the young nation. German was widely spoken in Pennsylvania, Dutch was prevalent in New York and New Jersey, and French had a strong presence around the Great Lakes and Louisiana. Spanish was spoken in Florida and parts of the South.

Beyond European languages, Indigenous communities continued to speak numerous languages, including Algonquian, Iroquoian, and Siouan dialects. Enslaved Africans brought languages such as Kongo, Yoruba, and Mandinka, with their descendants developing Creole languages. Linguistic diversity was a defining feature of early America.

Supporters of English-only policies typically argue three main points. First, they assert that people in America should speak English—or leave. Second, they claim that a single language streamlines commerce and business, making English the most efficient choice. Lastly, some view the U.S. as an extension of White Western civilization, believing that English is a “pure” language essential for preserving order and leading global progress. The reality, however, is that English-only policies are often rooted in a nationalist sentiment rather than practical necessity.

In today's United States, over 350 languages are spoken daily in households. Yes, English is predominant, but languages such as Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Arabic, French, Korean, Russian, Portuguese and many others are spoken by over a quarter of the U.S. population. These languages are not just used at home; they play key roles in business, trade, culture, and education.

No one is arguing against the benefits of learning English. However, the push to declare it the sole language of the United States—championed by figures like Donald Trump—is more of a reactionary, nationalist response than a practical necessity. Trump-era nationalism pushes an English-only agenda that is out of step with both history and the future. The world is becoming more interconnected, and the U.S. is no longer the unchallenged economic hegemon. Trump’s trade wars and isolationist policies have weakened international partnerships, and the global economy is shifting away from U.S. dominance.

In this emerging world order that Trump/MAGA created, an English-only mindset is not just outdated—it is a strategic disadvantage. If the United States can no longer rely on economic supremacy alone, it must find new ways to remain competitive. That requires embracing multilingualism to secure business opportunities and maintain global influence. Yet, in MAGA circles, the push for English-only persists, even as the rest of the world moves in the opposite direction.

While DEI initiatives are under attack in certain political circles, the broader trend of globalization is irreversible. American businesses still need bilingual employees. International trade still requires cultural competency. Economic survival increasingly depends on the ability to communicate in multiple languages.

Even among English-only advocates, it is becoming harder to ignore the value of multilingualism. Many parents—even those in conservative circles—privately acknowledge the benefits of their children learning Spanish or Mandarin. Economic reality demands it. Yet, Trump’s supporters cling to an outdated, fantasy-driven version of American supremacy, even as their own policies weaken the very conditions that once made it possible.

The lesson is clear: Those who cling to an English-only mindset are not just resisting change; they are actively making it harder for future generations to succeed in the world they are helping to create. If MAGA policies continue to reshape the U.S. into a nation with diminished global influence, Americans will have no choice but to engage with the world on new terms—terms that demand multilingualism as a tool for economic survival.

The Founding Fathers understood that America was never meant to have an official language, race, or religion. Despite its contradictions—and there were many – the nation’s multicultural reality helped inspire a vision of a more perfect union. Those who advocate for an English-only, White, and Christian-dominant identity are not upholding the aspirations of many Founding Fathers—they are doing the opposite.

We are not becoming more White; we are becoming more multicultural, embracing the richness that diversity brings. Resisting this natural progression toward greater unity goes against the very principles our Founding Fathers sought to uphold and ultimately harms the nation.

In today’s world, the wisdom of the Founding Fathers is more relevant than ever. The United States cannot afford the fantasy of having an English-only population. Instead, it must prepare for a future where success depends not on isolation but on the ability to communicate, trade, and compete in multiple languages.