Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Culture

‘If We Don’t Laugh, We’ll Cry’: Meet the Indigenous Activists Behind L.A.’s Chapter House

In 2020, executive director and environmentalist Emma Robbins founded The Chapter House, now home to an annual drag show, Indigenous art galleries, and improv comedy events.

11:21 AM PST on December 2, 2025

a collage featuring women, drag queens, and Indigenous art. a woman speaking into a microphone is the central focus. it is a colorful collage with bright purples, blues, red, yellow, and green

Collage designed by Julianne Le using art and images courtesy of Emma Robbins.

Emma Robbins, a Diné (Navajo) artist and activist, grew up in Tuba City, located in the western part of the Navajo Nation. In 2020, she founded The Chapter House (TCH) currently located in Echo Park, recently entering a full-time role as its executive director. 

Robbins tells L.A. TACO that the organization’s name is an homage to the Chapter Houses found across the Navajo nation, community centers utilized for meetings between elected officials, conversations with residents, and cultural gatherings.

a woman speaks from a microphone attached to a podium
Emma Robbins, executive director and creator of The Chapter House, accepts the Spirit of Tradition Award from the L.A. City Council. Photo by Anthony Chase In Winter, courtesy of Emma Robbins.

“I was always really fortunate to grow up in community with a lot of strong Navajo aunties, and I grew up going to Chapter House meetings,” Robbins says. “During the height of the pandemic and other tough moments across the reservation, people came together for things like mutual aid, vaccinations, and really just a physical location to care for one another.”

a crowd of people together at an indoor flea market
Attendees at the first LA NDN Flea, held in December 2024. Photo by Anthony Chase In Winter, courtesy of Emma Robbins.

The Chapter House was partially born out of a necessity for joy; to offer the Indigenous folks in L.A. physical resources and the chance to connect with their community through activities like improv, family events, and celebrations of “Indigiqueerness.” 

Robbins’ background as an environmental activist is heavily fueled by her advocacy for clean water within the Navajo Nation. 

“30% of Navajos living there don't have access to clean running water or a flush toilet,” Robbins says. “I felt like just being able to come together and care for one another and experiencing moments of joy was just as important as the initiatives to care for people back home on the rez.”

three women stand together, posing while wearing safety masks. one woman is pregnant
(from left) The Chapter House Team, Dria Yellowhair, Katie Janss, and Emma Robbins at the Relief + Recoup and NDN Taco Dinner, a community meal and fundraiser for L.A. fire victims in January 2025. Photo courtesy of Emma Robbins.

Robbins and her colleagues got TCH off the ground in Echo Park during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguably the toughest time for a brand-new non-profit to stay afloat. Now, they’re moving to a larger space, providing more room for its calendar of drag shows, art galleries, and family functions.

“What started out as like, ‘Hey, let's have an art space and some programming around,’ has quickly turned into a full community hub,” Robbins says. 

One element of TCH’s deep connection to L.A. is their dedicated fundraising for local causes. Earlier this year, they auctioned their art as a way to fundraise for wildfire victims, raising over $14,000.

two sculptures depicting breast implants, sewn together with fabric and beaded
"Breast Implants," created by Emma Robbins with Blue Bird Flour bags, bleached flour, beads, and thread. Photo courtesy of artist.

“I think community organizing is one of the deepest and oldest forms of being an Indigenous woman,” Robbins says. “I think about how my art relates to it, my studio practice, I make a ton of work about treaties, specifically missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.”

Robbins’ art specializes in textiles, sewing, and working with “pan-Indigenous” materials like quills and materials native to her own reservation.

a Blue Bird flour bag decorated with porcupine quills, emphasizing the image of the blue bird

“With The Chapter House, it's like the same thing, where it's taking all these different elements of who we are as different Indigenous peoples, also as a Navajo woman myself, and then seeing the result of that is the final product that would have been like a replication of a treaty in the studio,” Robbins says.

The Chapter House’s members come from various Indigenous tribal backgrounds including Quechua, Nahuatl, and Lakota. Robbins grew up in the Navajo Nation, but later spent a substantial part of her life in Chicago with her Jewish relatives. There, she cared for her grandparents and entered the gallery scene.

“The Navajo Nation is the size of West Virginia,” Robbins says. “It's a huge, vast reservation. And so, if we were a country, we'd be the size of Ireland. If we were a state, we'd be the 10th largest.”

Robbins says that there was “a lot of shame around [being mixed while] growing up.” 

Echo Park’s Chapter House offers Indigenous folks the opportunity to connect without the infighting that is sometimes present among marginalized communities. 

two women hug and smile as another one behind them claps. one woman is holding a microphone
Jana Schmieding (left) and Bee Dohi (right) at the December 2024 LA NDN Flea. Photo courtesy of Emma Robbins.

“I'm not one of the people who has that mentality of us versus them, but I really didn't understand the vibrant comunidad indígena–for lack of a better way to say it–here, until I moved here,” Robbins says.

“I think that's something we run into a lot at The Chapter House, is folks who also have multicultural identities, and, you know, figuring out how to honor those but then also choose who we want to be,” Robbins says.

The Chapter House community is very L.A. in a sense: board vice president Jana Schmieding is a Lakota comedian and actress known for her performances in shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls.” Another board member, Joey Clift, is a Cowlitz, Emmy-nominated comedian who has written for shows like Nickelodeon’s “Paw Patrol” and PBS’s “Molly of Denali." The intersection between art, community, and culture is a hotspot for playful exploration at TCH.

a drag queen reads to a group of families consisting of adults and kdis
Drag artist Landa Lakes leads a Drag Story Hour. Photo courtesy of Emma Robbins.

“We had comedy shows because, you know, a large part of what many communities do is, ‘if you don't laugh, you'll cry,’” Robbins says.

Drag queens like Landa Lakes (Chickasaw) and Lady Shug (Diné) are familiar faces at The Chapter House, occasionally leading “Drag Story Hour” for parents and their little ones. This isn’t just a chance to share art and performance with children–it’s also a chance for young kids to hear their heritage language spoken somewhere besides their own homes. 

two Indigenous drag queens stand onstage
Landa Lakes (left) and Lady Shug (right) onstage during The Chapter House x LaLa Land Back Tour in 2024. Photo by Gina Clyne, courtesy of Emma Robbins.

TCH’s annual drag show, usually hosted in November, is slated for early 2026 at their new, not-yet-announced location. 

“Especially during Native American Heritage Month, but really, all year-round, we should be talking about the power of Native femmes and Native women and Native girls, because I think we truly are the caregivers for our community,” Robbins says. “But we're also the leaders, and that's something that folks really need to understand is: behind all this work are Native women who are making it happen.”

a group of people smile and pose together along with two dogs
The 2025 LA NDNs Friends & Neighbors Comedy Benefit Show for CHIRLA. Photo by Anthony Chase In Winter, courtesy of Emma Robbins.

Robbins is a mother of two, and her four-year-old daughter is a regular at The Chapter House, attending the majority of events while also learning about her Navajo heritage throughout the city. 

The LA NDN Flea, TCH’s next big event, is happening on December 13 and will gather community members from both Indigenous and allied backgrounds together. This event will highlight art by Jeffrey Gibson, along with Indigenous food vendors and a custom board game designed by Gabrielino/Tongva educator Lazaro Arvizu Jr.

two women smiling. one is wearing a blue cap. the other is holding a tote bag. a dj plays a set behind them
Emma Robbins (left) and Jana Schmieding (right) at the LA NDN Flea in July 2025. Photo by Anthony Chase In Winter, courtesy of Emma Robbins.

Whether it’s an on-site gallery at The Chapter House or a full day at the Broad, it’s pretty damn revolutionary for Indigenous artists to create their own opportunities for exposure. 

After centuries of Native art not being taken as seriously as Gothic oil paintings or marble statues, the NDN Flea is one step towards ensuring that the many hours of work, strategy, and skill necessary for beaded artwork and weaving are celebrated as deserved. 

a woman in drag raises the hand of a man in a victorious manner while onstage
Jana Schmieding (left) and Tony Robbins (right) at The Chapter House x Lala Land Back Tour show in 2024. Photo by Gina Clyne, courtesy of Emma Robbins.

LA NDN Flea ~ Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, 10 am—5 pm, East West Bank Plaza at The Broad, 221 S Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Is Back And Targeted Southeast Los Angeles Ripping Parents From Their Children and More

Border Patrol Is Back after their week-long hiatus, targeting Southeast Los Angeles and other areas, ripping parents from children, chasing workers and almost killing one, arresting a U.S. citizen, and targeting street vendors again. At the same time, ICE also continued its new practice of conducting roving raids alongside its targeted attacks. We are now dealing with a new two-headed monster that, in some cases, works together.

December 2, 2025
Art

Who’s Running the Streets In L.A.’s Graffiti World Right Now?

Here is some standout work from L.A.'s great graffiti artists from November 2025.

December 2, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

ICE

31 Non-Profit Organizations Supporting Immigrants Right Now

Working hard to defend the rights, dignity, and well-being of immigrants, refugees, and the undocumented, they need our help more than ever right now. Note: We will update this guide as we verify more non-profits doing the good work out there.

December 2, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Thanksgiving

From Wednesday to today, Monday, December 1st, ICE and HSI took at least 15 people out of the 25 they stopped and questioned over Thanksgiving Week and weekend.

December 1, 2025
Food

ICE Raids Are Driving Customers Away From L.A. Restaurants, But We Can Still Save Them

How is this one of the toughest years for food businesses in a generation at the exact same time Latino culture is having its biggest, loudest, most mainstream moment in American history? Instead, restaurants, many of which are Mexican—the heart of that culture, the vanguard—are barely hanging on. 

December 1, 2025
Featured

The Huntington Library’s Photo Collection Inducts Its First Filipina American Photographer In 2025

The Huntington Library was established over 100 years ago, and now the new Valerie J. Bower exhibit is opening long-awaited doors for L.A. artists.

December 1, 2025
See all posts