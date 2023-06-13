The Best 13 Tacos in Tijuana, Available Only In Our Printable ‘Tijuana Week’ Pocket Guide
L.A. TACO started out as a DIY online zine covering tacos and street-level art. We are honoring our roots in this printable "TIJUANA WEEK" zine in collaboration with USC Annenberg that you can print out and use as a real-life exclusive taco guide next time you are there. Each taco in the list was curated to better understand Tijuana's amazing taco culture, from seafood to asada and fancy to streetside. Find the link to our pocket guide on the site.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Through Their Conchas, This Huntington Park Panadería Celebrates Pride Month by Giving Back to LGBTQ Youth
“We lost customers, but to be honest, we don’t need them. We stand with our community. All of our community," says the owner of the Mexican bakery in SELA. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these Pride conchas will be donated to Latinx Equality Alliance.
Dodger Blues: A Queer, Academic Breakdown of Pride Night ‘Cultures Wars’ That Hit Home
Here is the controversy over Pride Night at Dodger Stadium happening this Friday, explained. It's 'the culture war that no one asked for,' says Dr. Beer Butch. She brilliantly breaks down its fallacies, including the traps of corporate Pride and Fandom, the nuances of mockery vs. parody, and more in her latest.
The Regional Connector: How to Use Metro’s New Rail Opening
Metro’s new Regional Connector opens on June 16 and is going to make some commutes much faster. It’s a huge win for public transit in L.A. Here is how to use it and all the things to see in the new stations.
El Chapo’s Wife Moved To San Pedro Halfway House, Scheduled To Be Released In Fall
Emma Coronel will most likely be stuck in a home arrest situation in an unidentified halfway house, strapped with a GPS monitoring device.
May the Brew Be With You: Craft Beer Meets Science Fiction At Tijuana’s Newest Craft Brewery
"Spanglish" is Farland's Aleworks double IPA beer and it's as complex as the border city itself.