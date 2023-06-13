Skip to Content
The Best 13 Tacos in Tijuana, Available Only In Our Printable ‘Tijuana Week’ Pocket Guide

L.A. TACO started out as a DIY online zine covering tacos and street-level art. We are honoring our roots in this printable "TIJUANA WEEK" zine in collaboration with USC Annenberg that you can print out and use as a real-life exclusive taco guide next time you are there. Each taco in the list was curated to better understand Tijuana's amazing taco culture, from seafood to asada and fancy to streetside. Find the link to our pocket guide on the site.

12:25 PM PDT on June 13, 2023

    In case you missed it, L.A. TACO published some of the most profound and insightful features of 2023 in a collaboration TIJUANA WEEK package with USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism last week. It had nine features about its emerging food and drink culture, and one video about Tijuana's first heirloom corn tortillería and masa-based restaurant.

    However, not to take our DIY roots for granted, Amara Aguilar, the Annenberg professor who made the class that inspired the project possible, created a zine you can print out at home! This zine includes a QR code for each feature for ease of use while you're out there enjoying the borderlands.

    The pocket guide also includes a handpicked list of the best 13 tacos in Tijuana, that are only available in print. Each taco was curated to better understand Tijuana's superior taco culture, from seafood to asada and fancy to streetside. There is also a Spotify code with an exclusive podcast about the tacos in Tijuana.

    Find the link to the printable PDF here.

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

