An embattled dreamer who puts his friends and neighbors first. A revolutionary spreading a personal philosophy of peace and compassion. A taquero of great skill in a masa wasteland. A business major who crafts killer surf-and-turf tacos and glorious breakfast burritos.

L.A. TACO is proud to award its first-ever “Taquero of the Year” trophy to Rodolfo “Rudy” Barrientos, the owner of Gracias Señor taquería, for his generosity towards community in times of trouble, his wise words extolling universal empathy, his urging us all towards a greater sense of humanity, and for bringing excellent food to a barren land of much affluence.

In late 2024, we were covering Rudy’s persecution by dark forces within the Kroger-owned Ralph’s grocery chain, as the business sued Barrientos in an increasingly aggressive push for his removal from the sidewalk in front of the store where he legally operated for over a decade.

Despite the frustration and a subsequent forced move, Rudy handled the pressure with characteristic grace.

When the grocery store burned down in early 2025 alongside great swaths of the surrounding neighborhood, this young taquero only offered words of compassion for its employees.

Memo Torres, Rudy Barrientos, and Hadley Tomicki. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

There were those in the community that were at war with Gracias Señor, simply because they could not stomach seeing a Mexican food truck thrive in the Pacific Palisades.

There were many more from the neighborhood and beyond who considered the Rosarito-born, Los Angeles-raised Rudy a friend and L.A. treasure, valuing his contributions as a human being and a hero, as much as a purveyor of great Mexican food in their community.

When fire devastated the Palisades in January 2025, Rudy lost his clientele, place of business, and surrounding community, but once again jumped at the chance to help out others first, reciprocating the love he’s received back in spades, and partnering with World Central Kitchen to serve the first responders and community for months.

Today he can be found in Brentwood, where fans new and old greet him with smiles and champion his cooking and personality, loudly and proudly.

It’s not just Rudy’s amiability, kindness, and tacos on handmade tortillas that have inspired us to create this annual award. It’s also his words.

Again and again, Rudy has dropped poetic koans of compassion and strength in his social media messaging that have inspired us.

The "Taquero of the. Year" trophy. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

A few samples of Rudy’s wise words from 2025:

“The real rebellion isn’t rage, it’s compassion without a costume and curiosity without ego.”

“When someone says, ‘things were different in my time,’ it is not that the world was truly different, but that they had made peace with its imperfections. Time does not change reality as much as it changes what we are willing to accept.”

“Even when broken, the wave still shines under the sun. The wave doesn’t fear the fall, it’s part of its rhythm.”

“Kindness might actually be the only magic trick we’ve got left.”

“I come from culture carved on stones, and raised on corn/With a language of longing I call my own/Where stories simmer in pots made of copper and clay/And love is the currency never owed.”

“Perhaps the real revolution lies in choosing to live deliberately , beyond the noise, beyond the algorithms.”

“Hard times test us, but one thing stays true: hold tight to the good, surround yourself with the real, and never forget the strength in your own heart.”

“Malcolm X once asked, ‘Who taught you to hate yourself?’ Decades later, that question still echoes. And I ask today who taught us to feel unworthy? who taught us we didn’t belong?”

Buoyed by these messages, we feel the world would be a better place if it learned from the taquero’s mission of spreading this kind of wisdom, courage, and kindness.

For these reasons and more, L.A. TACO is proud to name Rudy Barrientos of Gracias Senor L.A. TACO’s first “taquero of the year!”

Even though Rudy doesn’t do any of this to get awards or fame.

As he said in March: “People love to debate who the best taco truck in L.A. is, but honestly? I couldn’t care less about that. Because I know one thing for sure, I’m the luckiest taco truck in L.A., thanks to all of you. Having such a supportive, loving community around our food is the biggest win.”