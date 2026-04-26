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Sunday Taquitos #25: Nuclear Codes and Presidential Pardons

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PDT on April 26, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers

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