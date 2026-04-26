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Sunday Taquitos #25: Nuclear Codes and Presidential Pardons
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
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Exclusive: U.S. Citizen Temporarily Detained by ICE ERO Speaks out
“The way they approached the vehicle is horrifying, like we’re being under attack. Screaming at us, breaking the glass. It was horrifying."
This Is How Crazy and Expensive L.A. World Cup Tickets Are Right Now
FIFA dropped another batch of tickets for the tournament this week as part of a “Last Minute Sale.” Who’s got $6k for the quarterfinal at SoFi in a few months?!
A Freshman At USC Got a New Camera For Christmas, Then Lost His Eye To a ‘Less-Lethal’ At a Protest
It’s small things, like noticing his nose in his vision, or misjudging the distance of objects, that serve as reminders that he’s not getting his vision back.
Weekend Eats: A New Chinatown Cocktail Bar From A Member of Mumford & Sons
Elsewhere, we've got new banh mi, hot pots with a 10% discount this week, Korean barbecue, and a massive night market of local BIPOC vendors.
Daily Memo: At Least 15 Latinos Have Been Deported to the Congo As ICE Escalates In Southern California
We have received several reports of agents targeting parents early in the morning as they drop off their children at school. We also have some incidents involving ICE and local police.
The L.A. Locations Behind 10 Infamous Movie Death Scenes
Take us back to simpler times. From "Rebel Without a Cause" to "There Will Be Blood," here's 10 L.A. landmarks where key characters met their maker. Warning: Spoilers ahead.