"We're barely helping to pay for this year's Patriot missiles, anyway. And don't get me started on the thousands of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned missle-launching drones!"
Art
Sunday Taquitos #18: No Taxation Without Refunds
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
