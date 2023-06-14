Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Crime

Here’s What Police Say They’re Doing to Stop Street Takeovers and Racing In L.A.

According to police, the overall number of complaints about street takeovers and racing from the public declined from 7,654 in 2021 to 4,899 in 2022. Here's what's been working and what hasn't.

10:13 AM PDT on June 14, 2023

photo: Tokyodriver7 via INstagram

By
L.A. TACO

    The sounds of engines gunning and rubber squealing have caused a nightly cacophony for parts of Los Angeles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a veritable epidemic of street racing and street takeovers seemed to wash over our freeways and traffic intersections in the last three years.

    But just as many of our masks have fallen to the wayside in the last six months, so has street racing, according to a new report prepared for the Board of Police Commissioners, which shows a 36% reduction in takeover and racing reports in 2022.

    NBC details how in 2021, the overall number of complaints about takeovers and racing from the public declined from 7,654 in 2021 to 4,899 in 2022, though it is noted that these may not be separate calls but multiple calls about the same incidents.

    Still, the police report does counter many Angeleno's suspicions that the problem is growing, including an August 2022 Los Angeles Magazine article that claimed "Street Takeovers In L.A. Are Growing More Frequent and More Violent" in a sensationalistic headline, as well as in other local media reports.

    Another finding is that the street takeovers and racing appear to have gravitated into different neighborhoods over that same period, with complaints typically being made about incidents in the Downtown area and around South L.A., which saw a 22% increase in reports.

    Whether that means police have merely shifted their attentions from the douchebags gunning their Lambos and Maseratis around the streets of Beverly Hills, Calabasas, and the Palisades to focus on Black and Brown neighborhoods is unclear. It's likely that street takeovers are much easier for police to detect and pin down while also drawing more complaints from neighbors, as opposed to the vastly more transitory racing that occurs across the city.

    Police detail the new enforcement tactics they've been directing towards racers and other assorted whip-riding ghosts and Tokyo drifters. The Sheriff's Department, which says there were 169 street takeovers last year, claims to have made over 300 arrests and impounded over 200 cars, while LAPD notes such failed experiments as the "Botts dots" that were meant to keep people from sliding their cars around the street in Compton but were simply pried off the asphalt.

    LADOT, meanwhile, found success with small, yellow hardened centerlines in Sylmar, which stop cars from being able to slide around an intersection but also don't disrupt traffic.

    Never one to let a good crisis go to waste, the cops are also asking for more surveillance cameras on roads that racers tend to flock to and are considering asking the California Legislature for greater punishments for both drivers and spectators.

    Meanwhile, five street takeovers were reported on Monday morning, mostly in South Los Angeles, including those at the Western and Century Boulevards, Normandie and Florence Avenues, and Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, the crowd splitting once sirens the sounded.

    According to CBS, those may belong to a special task force out to catch those participating in and hanging out at street takeovers. With drivers moving locations and conducting the takeovers elsewhere, it sounds like a game of whack-a-mole, only where the targets are strapped with a 175hp shot of nitrous in their supercharged tank.

    L.A. TACO
    L.A. TACO

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    It’s Modelo Time: The Mexican Lager Is Now the Best-Selling Beer In U.S.

    Modelo had already been enjoying a pop-culture resurgence in L.A. thanks to a viral video in 2018 that coined the phrase, "It's Modelo Time." However, at the same time, there was a boycott in Mexicali against Modelo's parent company, Constellation Brands, for intending to open up a brewery in a part of northern Mexico with very little water. This new shift comes on the heels of a boycott against Bud Light.

    June 14, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Through Their Conchas, This Huntington Park Panadería Celebrates Pride Month by Giving Back to LGBTQ Youth

    “We lost customers, but to be honest, we don’t need them. We stand with our community. All of our community," says the owner of the Mexican bakery in SELA. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these Pride conchas will be donated to Latinx Equality Alliance.

    June 13, 2023
    Los Angeles

    The Best 13 Tacos in Tijuana, Available Only In Our Printable ‘Tijuana Week’ Pocket Guide

    L.A. TACO started out as a DIY online zine covering tacos and street-level art. We are honoring our roots in this printable "TIJUANA WEEK" zine in collaboration with USC Annenberg that you can print out and use as a real-life exclusive taco guide next time you are there. Each taco in the list was curated to better understand Tijuana's amazing taco culture, from seafood to asada and fancy to streetside. Find the link to our pocket guide on the site.

    June 13, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Dodger Blues: A Queer, Academic Breakdown of Pride Night ‘Cultures Wars’ That Hit Home 

    Here is the controversy over Pride Night at Dodger Stadium happening this Friday, explained. It's 'the culture war that no one asked for,' says Dr. Beer Butch. She brilliantly breaks down its fallacies, including the traps of corporate Pride and Fandom, the nuances of mockery vs. parody, and more in her latest.

    June 13, 2023
    See all posts