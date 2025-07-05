The federal immigration raids that have swept Los Angeles County and Orange County in the past month have left communities devastated. Many in these communities have seen their family members taken into federal immigration custody – outside of their houses, on their way to work, at their work sites, simply walking down the street – leaving them without their sole financial providers. Many immigrant families are struggling to support themselves and their loved ones who have been detained. Here are six GoFundMe's you can donate to help ease some of their financial burdens.

Help Daisy Guevara's Family with Legal Fees (14%)

This GoFundMe was created by Daisy Guevara whose father, a day laborer, was detained by what they believe were ICE agents outside of the Cypress Hill Home Depot on the morning of June 30. The family believes he is being held in downtown Los Angeles and are raising funds to pay for bond and legal fees.

Aid for Raul Garcia who has been kidnapped by ICE (58%)

On June 28, Raul Garcia was riding his bike to work near MacArthur Park. When his family did not hear from him, they grew worried. When his loved ones finally located him, he was being held in a detention center in El Paso, Texas. He has since been deported back to Mexico. The funds will be used to help support Garcia's basic needs as he tries to get his footing in a country he has not been back to in more than 20 years, explained his niece Aaliyah Garcia.

Join Us in Supporting Aguirre Family (57%)

This GoFundMe was created by Samantha Aguirre for her father who was taken into ICE custody in the early morning of July 3 outside of his home in Santa Ana. Guns were pulled on multiple family members by the ICE agents, including his 13-year-old daughter, according to the fundraiser. The funds will be used to pay for an immigration attorney.

Urgent Aid for LA Families of 14 Detained by ICE (73%)

On June 7 and June 6, ICE conducted an immigration raid at the Ambiance Apparel warehouse and the Ambiance Apparel storefront in downtown Los Angeles. Among the individuals detained by federal immigration agencies were the family members of 14 Zapotec families. This GoFundMe is being organized by the 14 families of the indigenous Zapotec workers who were detained and is being distributed among the families.

“The families demand that everyone who was kidnapped in these raids be liberated, that sanctuary cities be respected, workplaces and companies who collaborate with ICE be held accountable, and detention centers be shutdown,” said a family member of the 14 families.

Bring Vicente Home: Kidnapped in ICE Raid at Work (82%)

This GoFundMe is created by Josh Rodriguez, whose uncle Vicente Morales, 56 years old, was arrested by ICE agents during an immigration raid at the carwash located at 1461 Superior Ave in Newport Beach. According to his family, he should be able to fight his case and be released on bond. Funds will be used to secure his bail.

Loving Father Taken by ICE - Help Support His Family (89%)

On Thursday, June 19th, Carlos was detained by ICE agents during a routine supply trip to Home Depot. He was randomly targeted and chased down in the parking lot because of the color of his skin, according to his family in the GoFundMe posting. Funds will go towards helping his family with basic needs and his legal services.