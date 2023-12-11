It’s officially SHO TIME!

The biggest frenzy in baseball came to an end on Saturday when Shohei Ohtani announced that he would be joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Japanese ballplayer will become one of the highest-paid athletes in pro sports history when he signs a $700 million contract that will be paid out over the following ten years. The value of the deal surpasses the $426.5 million given to former Angels teammate Mike Trout in 2019 over a 12-year term.

Ohtani announced his new team on Instagram, but didn’t reveal any contract details:

"To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision," Ohtani wrote. "I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team."

Ohtani, 29, put up the best numbers of his career last season: 44 home runs and 20 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he compiled a 10-5 record and 3.14 ERA in 23 starts with 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

Had Ohtani's season not ended because of a right elbow injury, those numbers almost certainly would have been higher. He had his second ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery of his career performed. He most likely won't be able to pitch until 2025 due to the elbow surgery.

"This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player," Nez Balelo, Ohtani's agent at CAA, said in a statement. "Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization. He is excited to begin this partnership and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success."

One of the most historic teams in the world has welcomed the most dynamic superstar player in baseball history. The San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, and the Blue Jays were among the teams competing for Ohtani this upcoming season, but the Dodgers were always considered the most likely contender.

This decision is sparking vital questions among Dodgers fans, like:

-Should the MLB have a wage cap?

-How will this salary affect Dodger Stadium ticket and concession prices? As we know, Dodger Stadium is home to the most expensive beer at any U.S. ballpark.

-Will Ohtani's performance live up to his massive contract after having two surgeries on his elbow?

-When will the first Ohtani Dodgers jersey come out?

-How will Clayton Kershaw take having another ace in the bullpen?

-Where will Ohtani go in Los Angeles for sushi, sandos, and ramen? Since we already know where he's going for tacos.

Regardless of the answers, Los Angeles will be home to a phenomenal player for the next 10 years. Let's hope we see a World Series win with Ohtani on the mound.