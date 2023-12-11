Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Sports

What Dodger Fans Are Asking Now That Shohei Ohtani Is Coming To The Team

One of the most historic teams in the world has welcomed the most dynamic superstar player in baseball history, soon to be one of the highest-paid athletes in pro sports history.

10:48 AM PST on December 11, 2023

MLB pitcher Shohei Ohtani, pitching in a game for the Angels

Shohei Ohtani, photo: Jeffrey Hayes via Flickr Creative Commons

    It’s officially SHO TIME!

    The biggest frenzy in baseball came to an end on Saturday when Shohei Ohtani announced that he would be joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    The Japanese ballplayer will become one of the highest-paid athletes in pro sports history when he signs a $700 million contract that will be paid out over the following ten years. The value of the deal surpasses the $426.5 million given to former Angels teammate Mike Trout in 2019 over a 12-year term.

    Ohtani announced his new team on Instagram, but didn’t reveal any contract details:

    "To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision," Ohtani wrote. "I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team."

    Ohtani, 29, put up the best numbers of his career last season: 44 home runs and 20 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he compiled a 10-5 record and 3.14 ERA in 23 starts with 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

    Had Ohtani's season not ended because of a right elbow injury, those numbers almost certainly would have been higher. He had his second ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery of his career performed. He most likely won't be able to pitch until 2025 due to the elbow surgery.

    "This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player," Nez Balelo, Ohtani's agent at CAA, said in a statement. "Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization. He is excited to begin this partnership and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success." 

    One of the most historic teams in the world has welcomed the most dynamic superstar player in baseball history. The San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, and the Blue Jays were among the teams competing for Ohtani this upcoming season, but the Dodgers were always considered the most likely contender.

    This decision is sparking vital questions among Dodgers fans, like

    -Should the MLB have a wage cap? 

    -How will this salary affect Dodger Stadium ticket and concession prices? As we know, Dodger Stadium is home to the most expensive beer at any U.S. ballpark. 

    -Will Ohtani's performance live up to his massive contract after having two surgeries on his elbow?

    -When will the first Ohtani Dodgers jersey come out?

    -How will Clayton Kershaw take having another ace in the bullpen?

    -Where will Ohtani go in Los Angeles for sushi, sandos, and ramen? Since we already know where he's going for tacos.

    Regardless of the answers, Los Angeles will be home to a phenomenal player for the next 10 years. Let's hope we see a World Series win with Ohtani on the mound.

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Yaileen Ramos@

    Yaileen Ramos is a young Latina born and raised in East L.A. In her free time, she enjoys watching the Dodgers and Lakers. Yaileen aspires to be synonymous with her city.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    News

    Two LAPD Helicopters Are Flying Around For 20 Hours Almost Every Single Day of The Year, According to New Audit

    LAPD helicopters burn through more than 760,000 gallons of gasoline each year, according to the audit. By comparison, a car would have to be driven for more than 19 million miles to burn that much fuel.

    December 11, 2023
    Film

    Then and Now: Photographing the L.A. Filming Locations of ‘Scarface’ 40 Years Later

    The film’s producers had intended to shoot almost all of Scarface in Miami, but some Miami columnists and politicians were highly critical of the storyline, and the controversies surrounding the filming of Scarface garnered numerous headlines before production started. Where did they end up shooting it? Find out exactly where they shot the iconic film in the essay.

    December 11, 2023
    Featured

    Where To Eat This Weekend: Wagyu-Fried Rice, Matzoh Ball Pho, New Zealand Ice Cream, and Guisos En Pomona

    Plus, cocktails inspired by The Grinch, a Holbox/Kinn dinner collaboration, vegan soul food, a place to shop for Christmas trees with booze and live music, and a Texas-inspired Jewish barbecue pop-up for Hanukkah.

    December 8, 2023
    Music

    Listen to the Next Essential Cumbia Christmas Rola From Chicano Batman’s É. Arenas

    "I hate Christmas music, so I decided to make my own," Arenas tells L.A. TACO. "The song is rooted in Bronco, dipped in Twin Peaks, and finding yourself lost and found on Christmas morning in a 3 A.M. warehouse dance party."

    December 8, 2023
    See all posts