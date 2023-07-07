Downey Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Tijuana Sex Worker to Death at Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club in Zona Norte
Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested around 5:30 A.M. Thursday on one count of femicide at Hotel Cascadas filed against him in the state of Baja California, authorities said. A detention hearing is scheduled Monday in Los Angeles, at which federal prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Rivera behind bars during extradition proceedings.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
New City Controller Report Finds Over $70 Million in Unspent City Funds
More than $70 million dollars in city funding has gone unspent for years, and in some cases more than a decade, according to a new report from the Los Angeles City Controller.
The Six Best Cemitas Poblanas and Where to Find Them In Los Angeles
Named after the type of bread they are made from—an oversized sesame bun—a cemita is like the torta's cousin. It comes stacked high with milanesa, pápalo, quesillo, avocado, chipotle, and pickled jalapeño. Here's where to find the best from East L.A. to The Valley.
Unhoused Residents Displaced During Heatwave Ahead of Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ in The Valley
“The specific location of this encampment is feet away from where the fireworks will be launched and directly under where shells of those fireworks can come down...regardless of if they are housed or unhoused,” the Communications Director for Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s office said in a statement.
Spot Check! Where to Find Atlanta-Style ‘Pot Roast Fries,’ Braised Brisket Arepas, And a Fine-Dining Taco Tuesday
Then there's the matter of the smoked duck and manchego croquettes at this Korean-Venezuelan pop-up and One Dope Pizza. Here are the latest things to try around L.A.