Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Downey

Downey Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Tijuana Sex Worker to Death at Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club in Zona Norte

Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested around 5:30 A.M. Thursday on one count of femicide at Hotel Cascadas filed against him in the state of Baja California, authorities said. A detention hearing is scheduled Monday in Los Angeles, at which federal prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Rivera behind bars during extradition proceedings.

11:46 AM PDT on July 7, 2023

ÁNGELA CAROLINA ACOSTA FLORES (L), WHO US AUTHORITIES SAY WAS KILLED BY BRYANT RIVERA (R). CREDIT: ACOSTA FLORES’S FAMILY (L) AND THE US CRIMINAL COMPLAINT (R).

    A Downey man is behind bars and awaiting extradition to Mexico to face charges of murdering at least one sex worker in Tijuana, according to documents obtained Friday by City News Service.

    Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested around 5:30 A.M. Thursday on one count of femicide filed against him in the state of Baja California, authorities said. Femicide is used to describe an eruption of violence against women in Mexico, especially in Tijuana.

    Mexico may add additional charges when it submits a formal request for extradition, according to the criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in Los Angeles federal court.

    Bryant is accused of strangling a sex worker to death on Jan. 24, 2022, in a room at Hotel Cascadas, next to the Hong Kong Gentlemen's Club in Zona Norte, a red light district in Tijuana, the complaint says.

    The following afternoon, Mexican authorities received a report about the discovery of the body, identified as Ángela Carolina Acosta Flores, the document states.

    According to the victim's mother, Flores had been working as a stripper and occasional sex worker at the Hong Kong bar for about five months, the complaint says.

    On the night of the murder, the victim texted her mother that she was going with a client to a room at Hotel Cascadas for 30 minutes. Security cameras caught a man and Flores together before entering the room, according to the complaint.

    When the mother began to worry after not hearing from her daughter, Flores' boyfriend went to the bar to look for her. He could not find her, but one of the workers there said that she had seen Flores "with a male client with a light brown complexion, an acne-scarred face," who stood about 5-foot-5 and had brown hair, according to the document.

    The woman added that she knew the victim's client as "Bryant Rivera" and that he was a gringo,' the complaint states.

    Flores' mother and boyfriend went to the reception area of the hotel seeking information and remained there until learning that a woman had been found dead in room 404, the document says.

    During an investigation, a sex worker at the bar alleged that she had met with a man matching the suspect's description and name on the afternoon of the murder and went to the hotel room with him. She said that at about 10 P.M. that night, she saw the man she knew as Rivera leave the bar with Flores, according to the complaint.

    On Jan. 25, 2022, just after 12:02 A.M., Rivera returned to the United States on foot at the San Ysidro port of entry, the document states, citing U.S. Customs and Border Protection records.

    Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio said in press interviews in November that at least three victims have been linked to a killer who apparently finds victims in strip clubs and bars in Zona Norte.

    The complaint and provisional arrest warrant for Rivera were placed under seal on June 29 by a federal magistrate judge in downtown Los Angeles due to the possibility that the suspect "is likely to flee if he learns of the existence of a warrant for his arrest," according to prosecutors.

    A detention hearing is scheduled for Monday in Los Angeles, at which federal prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Rivera behind bars during extradition proceedings.

    Thanks for reading!

    Register or log in to continue.

    See all subscription options.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    New City Controller Report Finds Over $70 Million in Unspent City Funds

    More than $70 million dollars in city funding has gone unspent for years, and in some cases more than a decade, according to a new report from the Los Angeles City Controller.

    July 7, 2023
    Featured

    The Six Best Cemitas Poblanas and Where to Find Them In Los Angeles

    Named after the type of bread they are made from—an oversized sesame bun—a cemita is like the torta's cousin. It comes stacked high with milanesa, pápalo, quesillo, avocado, chipotle, and pickled jalapeño. Here's where to find the best from East L.A. to The Valley.

    July 7, 2023
    Featured

    Unhoused Residents Displaced During Heatwave Ahead of Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ in The Valley

    “The specific location of this encampment is feet away from where the fireworks will be launched and directly under where shells of those fireworks can come down...regardless of if they are housed or unhoused,” the Communications Director for Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s office said in a statement.

    July 6, 2023
    Food

    Spot Check! Where to Find Atlanta-Style ‘Pot Roast Fries,’ Braised Brisket Arepas, And a Fine-Dining Taco Tuesday

    Then there's the matter of the smoked duck and manchego croquettes at this Korean-Venezuelan pop-up and One Dope Pizza. Here are the latest things to try around L.A.

    July 6, 2023
    See all posts