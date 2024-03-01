It's the freakin' weekend and we've got a lot of crazy ideas about where you should eat. Come along. Humor us...
Oaxacan-style Tacos El Tio is now open in Compton, serving "mega tacos" on handmade tortillas, along with mini-tlayudas, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, barbacoa, and more Tuesdays through Sundays. Breakfast is served on weekends-only.
6811 Compton Ave. Compton, CA 90001. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 55 and 611 - "Compton/68th" or Bus Line 110 - "Compton/70th."
Korner K'nafeh, which specializes in the customary Arab dessert of syrup-soaked kataifi pastry layered in cheese and other ingredients, is popping up this Sunday in Granada Hills. The business also prepares coffee using hot sand, and plans to debut its special breakfast k'nafeh with a luscious poached egg on top.
11 AM - Sellout, Balboa and San Fernando Mission, Granada Hills. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 236 and 237 - "Balboa/San Fernando Mission."
Vegan butcher shop Maciel's Plant Butcher is popping up with a second daytime location this Thursday through the weekend at The Dime on Fairfax. Expect items like plant-based salami, Mexican ribs, bacon, pastrami, and chorizo.
442 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 217 and 218 - "Fairfax/Oakwood", Bus Line 14 - "Beverly/Fairfax", or Bus Line 10 - "Melrose/Fairfax."
981 E. Vernon Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90011. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 53 and 105 - "Vernon/Central."
Taier is now open in Arcadia, showcasing the Sichuan specialty of suan cai yu, aka sauerkraut fish or hot-and-sour fish with pickled mustard greens. The menu offers other Sichuan classics, as well, like mapo tofu with tendon, spicy chicken feet, dan dan noodles, and beef-and-blood in chile oil.
400 S. Baldwin Ave. Ste. 2325 Arcadia, CA 91007. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 179 - "The Shops at Santa Anita" or Bus Line 268 - "Santa Anita Fashion Park."
Roots Indian Bistro on Melrose has Indian-influenced pork vindaloo Chinese dumplings. Owner Deep Khinda, who was born in Baldwin Park, calls it a nod to his roots in the San Gabriel Valley, writing, "This is an ode to all the mom & pop dim sum spots we’d visit whenever we were in the area."
7265 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 10 - "Melrose/Poinsettia" or Bus Line 212 - "La Brea/Melrose."
Olive Pepper, a Mediterranean restaurant in Woodland Hills, is offering a vegan koobideh, forging the Persian kebab of minced meat from potato and offering it on a plant-based "Sarma" plate. This is in addition to making hot dogs, lamb shanks, and an array of different koobideh using beef, turkey, chicken, lamb, and fish-and-potato for the carnivores out there. It also offers a gold leaf-wrapped koobideh for anyone who think that's cool.
20042 Ventura Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91364. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 150 and 243 - "Ventura/Winnetka."
You're in Chatsworth. You're dying for a chopped cheese. You're strangely very specific about your appetites. So you're linking up with the CheeseSmack pop-up, which lends an L.A. spin to the ground beef-and-cheese N.Y. sandwich, with variations like the "Smack Me Silly," with chopped beef patties, jalapenos, bacon, hot honey, and a bunch of other shit. For traditionalists, there's the new New York Smack.
Mon-Fri, 11:30 AM-7 PM, 20430 Devonshire St. Chatsworth, CA 91311. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 158 and 243 - "Devonshire/Mason."
Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival kicks off this Friday and runs through the weekend next to the Santa Monica Pier. Over 90 chefs will be featured making tasting portions and headlining, in addition to DJs, cocktails and spirits, art, cooking demos, a dedicated "punk room" and "candy room," and a partnership with Regarding: Her and Frieze L.A. A few L.A. TACO favorites include Evil Cooks, Guerrilla Tacos, Holbox, Little Sister, Baar Baar, and Govind Armstrong. Tickets here.
Stella is now open in West Hollywoood from Janet Zuccarini, the owner of Felix in Venice. Chef Rob Gentil's dishes, which span Calabria, Puglia, Sardinia, Marche, Lazio, Genova, Campagna, and Tuscany include bruschetta on Jyaan Issac's bread, dry-aged black cod with chili bergamot, branzino carpaccio, Wagyu tongue carpaccio, strozzapreti pasta cacio e pep with uncinato black truffles, baby octopus pizza, and aged Peking duck in blood orange ragù.
8899 Beverly Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90048. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 617 - "Robertson/3rd", Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/Doheny", or Bus Lines 14, 16, and 218 - "San Vicente/Gracie Allen."
