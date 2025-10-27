Skip to Content
Culture

Cryptids, Comedians, and Artists All Got Freaky at Albert Reyes’ Annual Haunt

Frankenstein, Miss Trunchbull, and a luchador walk into a Halloween party in Monterey Hills …

3:42 PM PDT on October 27, 2025

A clown face is plastered on top of a building next to a cross and the words "SOUL REPAIR"

Albert Reyes transforms his backyard each year with a haunted house. Photo courtesy of @sean_muscles.

When someone constructs a DIY haunted house in their backyard and invites 100 people over, you know they really fucking love Halloween. That guy is Albert Reyes, an L.A.-based artist renowned for his horror-inspired artwork and annual Halloween parties.

A man stands before a sitting crowd of costumed individuals.
Partygoers are seated for the night’s comedy show portion. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

Gathering with some of L.A.’s kookiest personalities in one place felt like entering the Afterlife in “Beetlejuice.” Almost every surface glowed, slightly illuminating dazed and giddy faces. Attendees snacked on mini cupcakes and Costco pizza before washing them down with canned Pacificos. Michael Myers mingled with a White Claw in hand, plastic snakes radiated from Medusa’s headpiece, and Louise from “Bob’s Burgers” grubbed on a few tacos.

A piece of artwork at Albert Reyes' home shows a car and beneath it text condemning art, artists, art dealers, and more.
The party decorations at Albert Reyes’ place are a blend of horror and political art. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

Reyes’ handiwork covered his entire yard. Some pieces were horrifyingly on theme–like the haunted house’s decrepit church facade–while others were full of political commentary, the latter standing out as scarier than skeletons and cobwebs, given today’s atmosphere. One huge painting depicted a hidden figure taking a photo on his phone, the subject being the viewer.

A large piece of artwork shows a hand holding a phone taking a photo, and the subject is hidden in the dark save for its eyes.
One of the larger pieces in Albert Reyes' yard brings up topics of voyeurism and technology. Photo courtesy of @felixfquintana/Instagram.

The night started with a lineup of five comedians delivering sets to a crowd of monsters, villains, and beloved cartoon characters. Some sets could have used more workshopping (and less cringeworthy jokes about race). Sam Cooper, a six-foot-six man dressed as a giraffe, and Alfredo Resendiz, a costumeless Altadena local, were two of the night’s modern-day jesters. During his set, Resendiz described Reyes’ style as “cholo horror.”

A woman dressed as Frankenstein is next to a mustached man dressed as the Mad Hatter
Lana (left), a burlesque performer and member of the Misfits tribute band SKULLS, poses next to Roman Morales of LOVEPIG (right). Caption: Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

Then a trio called LOVEPIG took center patio, warming up for just a few notes before performing for the crowd gathered on the grass. Roman Morales, dressed as the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland,” was on bass and provided lead vocals. Charles Morales played the drums, while Rafael Salgado was on the organ.

A man with long hair plays bass in front of a drummer
LOVEPIG performs at Albert Reyes’ Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 25. Caption: Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.
A crowd of people in costumes are on a lawn, watching a band that is out of frame.
The audience watches LOVEPIG perform in Reyes' backyard. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

La Chaparrita’s Munch Truck was parked in the front yard, serving classics like tacos, quesadillas, and burritos. Pupusas were on the menu, too, ‘til they sold out.

The $13 asada quesadilla plate was served with rice, beans, chips, crema, and guacamole. The quesadilla was the star while the tough rice and just-alright beans were lackluster, but when you’re tipsy from a beer and taking hits from a pen, it tastes like a 6/10.

A styrofoam box holds a quesadilla, chips, beans, and sauce.
A carne asada quesadilla plate from La Chaparrita’s Munch Truck made for decent party food. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.
Reyes’ backyard haunted house was the night’s main attraction. His homemade “Horror Nights” was an echo chamber of screams, punctuating the murmurs of mingling outside. When a few attendees came out from the other side of the garden, gasping between laughs after escaping the haunt, they shared with L.A. TACO that they exited with more piss in their pants than when they entered.

The entryway to a haunted house has red lighting and a mirror
Upon turning the first corner of the haunted house, attendees are faced with a mirror and some Halloween-appropriate artwork. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.
A man, two women, and another man happily pose for the camera
Four survivors of the haunted house pose in front of party decor. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

Some people learned about the party through the extensive web of L.A. creatives, like Raven Sanchez, a tactile artist. Felix Quintana, a photographer and teacher, said that he first attended Reyes’ Halloween party back in 2017.

A woman dressed as a cheetah cat, a man dressed as a devil, and man dress as Lucha Libre pose together.
A cheetah cat (Sanchez, left), devil (Quintana, middle), and Lucha Libre (Rico, right) pose together at Saturday’s Halloween party. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

The entire event took place in Reyes’ yard, a clever manipulation of the space. Perusing the party felt like visiting a set on a studio’s backlot. The door to a shed was open and invited curious partygoers into the orange abyss. Inside, the TV screen was stuck on the DVD menu of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” and laughs were heard from each corner of the room.

Two women and two men sit comfortably together on a couch
A few partygoers hang on a couch, including cookbook author Rachael Narins (left) and the artist behind Low Fidelity, Luke Chueh (right). Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

Reyes’ annual parties are clearly a labor of love for the most bizarre parts of life in L.A., the parts that are celebrated year-round by Saturday’s eclectic crowd. This year, Reyes used Halloween as a chance to embrace the grungy underbelly of our city–with a beer in one hand and a taco in the other.

A man looks into the camera
Albert Reyes, artist and party host, poses in front of his hand-crafted haunted house. Photo by Julianne Le for L.A. TACO.

Check out the L.A. TACO Halloween zine, designed by Albert Reyes, here.

