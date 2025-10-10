I recently walked the halls of Congress alongside 14 independent restaurant and bar owners from across the country. We flew in from big cities and small towns, representing a vibrant spectrum of our industry and the communities we call home.

We gathered together in Washington, D.C. under a unified mission: to ask Congress to recognize that independent restaurants and bars are not just part of the culture of the U.S., they are an essential driver of its economy, and they cannot survive without meaningful policy change.

I joined the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) after closing my Downtown Los Angeles restaurant, barcito, in the summer of 2021. I love the hospitality industry, but I was burnt out. The days are long, the work is grueling, the margins are slim (or in my case, non-existent), and the prospect of having a more stable, sustainable life always felt so far out of reach.

I spent the bulk of my career attempting to address these challenges creatively, but I was pursuing a short-term solution to a long-term problem. What our industry actually needs is lasting, structural change. I decided that advocating for public policy that supports the unique needs of independent restaurants and bars is the only path to our collective survival and enduring success.

The IRC is dedicated to securing a brighter future for independent restaurants and bars by lobbying at the federal level on behalf of our industry. We listen to the challenges our members are facing on the ground, and respond with policy solutions that are not just practical, but achievable. While on the Hill, we urged members of Congress to address critical issues, including ensuring kitchen employees are included in the new “No Tax on Tips” policy, lowering credit card swipe fees, and reforming immigration policies that hinder our workforce's sustainability.

Immigration Reform Has Never Been More Urgent

One in five restaurant workers was born outside the U.S; in California, it’s nearly one in three.

These workers are essential to our kitchens, dining rooms, and neighborhoods. Current immigration policy provides very few pathways to legally hire and retain these essential workers. Work permits take over a year to process and most existing visa programs don’t work for the hospitality industry: they require a bachelor’s degree, are limited to seasonal roles, have restrictive caps, or are backlogged for years. Oh, and most work visas cost upwards of $10,000 per employee – a figure completely out of reach for an independent operator.

The recent surge in immigration enforcement has wreaked havoc on small businesses. Restaurants are a team sport and when an employee misses their shift, the entire operation is thrown into disarray – there are lapses in service, in sales, in tips, and in staff morale. It’s a vicious cycle that typically ends once the day’s service is over. But in today’s climate, missing employees – whether their absence is due to detention or fear of detention – have completely disrupted the ability to run businesses and serve our communities. Consumers feel it too – restrictive immigration policies have already added an estimated 14.5% to food and beverage costs.

Reforms are within reach. The federal government must start by recognizing that restaurant work is skilled labor. Cooks, bartenders, and seasoned servers bring specialized training and experience that deserve recognition under immigration law.

We also need hiring channels designed for small businesses. That means expanding H-2B visa caps with carve-outs for restaurants, lowering fees, and simplifying compliance. A dedicated hospitality visa—similar to the H-1C visa once created for nursing shortages—would provide a long-term solution for year-round staffing needs. For workers already here, a pathway to legal status based on clean records, years of employment, and community contributions would give stability to employees and the businesses that depend on them.

Finally, enforcement must be consistent and predictable. Constant shifts from one administration to the next create uncertainty that makes it impossible to plan or invest. Small business owners aren’t asking for special treatment. We’re asking for clear, steady rules that allow us to comply fully with the law while keeping our doors open.

Independent restaurants are a $1.37 trillion industry that contributes $3.5 trillion to the U.S. GDP. We are the second-largest private sector employer in the United States.

When we thrive, so do farmers, bakers, wine makers, linen companies, florists, and countless others along the supply chain. Independent restaurants are woven into the fabric of American life. But without immigration reform, we will keep losing the very people who make that fabric and our communities strong.

The IRC’s message to Congress is simple: independent restaurants cannot wait any longer. Outdated immigration laws are holding us back from our full potential. Reform is not only about worker protection, it is about keeping America’s food economy competitive, training the next generation of workers for viable, long-term careers, and preserving the communities that make this country unique.

The next time you sit down at your favorite local spot, remember: the survival of that restaurant depends not just on the passion of its owner or the skill of its cooks, but on the choices lawmakers make in Washington. It’s time to choose policies that allow independent restaurants—and the people who power them—to thrive.