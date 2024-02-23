Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
This Authentic Local Journalism is Member Powered: Join us!
Food

What To Eat This Weekend: Mexican Chocolate Kava, New Khachapuri, and Quentin Tarantino’s Coffee Shop

Plus a non-alcoholic bottle shop, fries covered with fried jalapenos, and a pork belly-and-kim chi pizza from two major Downtown chefs.

8:05 AM PST on February 23, 2024

Khachapuri

    Whittier/SELA

    A ring of five tacos al pastor on a plate
    Tacos al pastor, via Tacos Sereno Moreno

    Tacos Sereno Moreno is setting up in Whittier, as well as Norwalk, La Mirada, and Santa Fe Springs from Tues-Sun, to serve tacos al pastor, papas rellenas, tacos de asada, and more. Tuesdays finds the outfit selling $1 pastor tacos.

    11114 Santa Gertrudes Ave. Whittier, CA 90604

    Burbank

    Three cheese-filled khachapuri in a row
    Khachapuri at Grtnak, via Grtnak

    Grtnak, a new Armenian place in Burbank making fresh lahmajun, cheese-topped "lahmacheesies," and pork stuffed rolls and lavash wraps, is now serving its take on Georgian khachapuri, with melted cheese filling a soft, crusty, tapered roll. The restaurant also offers a breakfast version. Grtnak means rolling pin, we're like 75% sure.

    2128 North Glenoaks Blvd. Burbank, CA 91504

    Citywide

    A sticker being held up in front of a striped awning that reads : Thank You For Shopping Woman Owned
    photo via Re:Her

    It's time to get your tickets for L.A.'s 4th Annual Regarding Her festival, a month-long series of events celebrating and supporting support women-owned and led food and beverage businesses. The packed roster of great events includes a series called "Femme Fiesta: A Taco Tribute to Latina Legends with Moos' Craft, Guelaguetza, and others, in addition to March 10th's Indian Street Food Party at Benny Boy Brewing,a cookie-sundae jam with Sad Girl Creamery Ice Cream and Lei’d Cookies on March 23, and a Women Who Rock concert with Devil's Kettle, Play Hooky, Hotville Chicken, and others on March 2nd.

    Re:Her kicks off at the L.A. Wine & Food Festival next weekend on March 1. See the full lineup of events here.

    Los Feliz

    A coffee cup with Pam Grier's 1970-era face on the band
    via Pam's Coffy

    Quentin Tarantino has opened a coffee shop named Pam's Coffy, dedicated to the goddess Pam Grier at his own Vista Theater. Full of all the things you need to enjoy a movie whilst baked out of your brains, the cafe sells custom flavored blends of Jones Coffee Roasters' mud, beans, and coffee drinks, cakes, handpies, and muffins, bowls of Lucky Charms and Cap'n Crunch cereal, and puts Pam's gorgeous Coffy-era mug all over its mugs, along with vintage movie posters on the walls and more than a few Tarantino-related Easter eggs like a John Travolta doll and old VCRs.

    All it lacks is Tarantino standing in the doorway insisting, "I don't need you to tell me how fucking good my coffee is, okay? I'm the one who buys it."

    4473 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027

    Downtown

    Chefs Katianna Hong and Daniel Holzman making pizza together
    Yangban LA's Katianna Hong with Daniel Holzman of Danny Boy's Famous Original, photo via Danny Boy's Famous Original

    Starting Saturday, Daniel Holzman's Danny Boy's Famous Original is collaborating with Yangban LA on a pork belly-and-kim chi pizza that will be offered through the week by the slice of whole pie. The pizza is said to be inspired by kimchi jjigae and comes with Yangban's butter braised kimchi, braised pork belly, gochugaru, sesame oil, sesame-and-seaweed seasoning, and hot sauce.

    330 S. Hope St. Suite 205, Los Angeles, CA 90071

    Delivery/Pickup

    French fries covered in chicken, lettuce, jalapenos, and white sauce
    Build Your Own Fries with fresh and fried jalapenos, photo via Messy Fries

    If you've ever looked at a plate of loaded fries and thought, "I could do better," you'll want to put Messy Fries on your radar. The pickup and delivery-based business lets you build your own monstrosity of french fries loaded with choices like fresh and/or crispy jalapenos, onion rings, bacon, beef, triple cheddar cheese, mozzarella sticks, shrooms, and sauces. It also sells smashburgers.

    Santa Monica

    A server in a green polo shirt serves kava samples in Santa Monica
    photo via Kavahana

    Kavahana is now open in Santa Monica, specializing in drinks made with kava nectar, the many millennia-old crop from the South Pacific Islands known for its mellowing and mood-enhancing effects. The vegan, non-alcoholic bar uses dehydrated kava juice in flavorful combinations that include ube coconut, Mexican chocolate, and saffron rose drinks.  

    306 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405

    West Hollywood

    Shelves full of non-alcoholic spirits and wine at The New Bar
    photo via The New Bar

    The New Bar, a bottle shop focused on non-alcoholic spirits, beer, and wine, will open a second location this Saturday in West Hollywood. Founder and CEO Briana Gonzalez will mark the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and by giving away gift bags to the first 20 customers.

    8363 W. 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90048

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Hadley Tomicki

    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Music

    The Last Remaining Ramone Performed In Echo Park Last Night

    Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg started their hour-long set with “Do You Wanna Dance” and ebbed and flowed through classics from the early-to-middle Ramones era, including their later hits, such as “R.A.M.O.N.E.S.” and even an extremely heartfelt rendition of Joey Ramone’s masterpiece, “What a Wonderful World.”

    February 23, 2024
    Tacos

    The 13 Best Tacos In Downtown Los Angeles

    From crispy yellowfin flautas to mesquite-grilled costilla (rib) asada tacos, downtown Los Angeles is one of the city's most taco-stacked neighborhoods. Whether you're driving by, bar crawling, or taking public transit through it, here are the best tacos found in all corners of DTLA.

    February 22, 2024
    Crime

    Justice 8 Supporters Feel Defeat At Latest Ruling. Enamorado Reported to Be Bleeding While Jailed

    Enamorado's attorney alleges, "He is not getting the treatment he deserves for what is a valid medical reason.” Nonetheless, the supporters for The Justice 8 are bracing themselves to keep fighting.

    February 20, 2024
    Video

    West Hollywood’s Outdoor ‘Consumption Lounge’ Is a One-Of-Its-Kind Sneak Peek Into the Future of Dispensaries

    Come take a look as the L.A. TACO team tours and enjoys a private tree-house cabana at The Woods dispensary, the only consumption lounge of its kind in L.A. County. It was a great day of "work" we'll never forget.

    February 20, 2024
    See all posts