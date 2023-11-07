Three of the Most Venerated Names in California Punk Played an O.C. Punk Festival This Weekend
Punk in the Park in Orange County is southern California's most exciting punk festival since Warped Tour.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Video: Veteran LAPD Officer Chokes Handcuffed R&B Producer After He Spits At Him During Mental Health Crisis
Body-worn camera footage captured LAPD Officer Oswaldo Pedemonte choking a suicidal music producer who was handcuffed to a gurney in North Hollywood last month, after the producer appeared to spit in the officer’s direction.
The Ten Best N.Y.-Style Pizza Joints in Los Angeles
The myth that you can’t do N.Y.-style pizza outside of New York because of the tap water was debunked by every owner featured in our guide, written by a former New Yorker. The pizza here represents much more than a tasty, convenient slice. They represent New York grit.
L.A. City Council Members Seek To Remove ‘No Street-Vending’ Zones on Hollywood Walk of Fame With New Motion
“The no-vending zone on Hollywood Boulevard targets immigrant street vendors who work so hard to provide for their families... the exact people we should be trying to support," said L.A. City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martínez, a son of street vendors. Still, for some, the motion may fall short.
CD14 Candidate Wendy Carrillo Arrested For Driving With a Blood-Alcohol Count At Least ‘Double the Legal Limit’
Jail records reviewed by L.A. TACO show that Carrillo was arrested at 1:35 AM on Friday and officially booked at around four in the morning.