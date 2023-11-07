Skip to Content
Three of the Most Venerated Names in California Punk Played an O.C. Punk Festival This Weekend

Punk in the Park in Orange County is southern California's most exciting punk festival since Warped Tour.

5:13 PM PST on November 6, 2023

    Thousands of punks descended into Silverado, California's wilderness, for the two-day Punk in the Park festival this last weekend. This year's headliners were Pennywise, Circle Jerks, and G.B.H. for Saturday, and Descendents, Goldfinger, and Buzzcocks for Sunday. There were many great supporting bands such as The Lawrence Arms from Chicago, who don't play in the Southern California area often. Along with The Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket, A Wilhelm Scream, and Scowl.

    From noon to 3 PM, there were over 100 craft beer samples from celebrated breweries in Southern California. It was all you can drink for that portion.

    There were three stages and a vert ramp, where skaters like Bucky Lasek, Lizzie Armanto, and Andy MacDonald performed tricks.

    Photos by Jasmine McCormick.

