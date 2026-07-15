Like These Three Gems

Every neighborhood has one.

The place where people stop in for a cold drink on a hot day, grab a bag of chips before the school day, or pick up a last-minute ingredient for dinner. The best corner stores aren’t just convenient; they're gathering places where cashiers know customers by name, conversations happen between transactions, and regulars feel like family.

Ask anyone what makes a great neighborhood tiendita (corner store), and the answers are surprisingly consistent: friendly employees, a solid selection of chips and candy, ice-cold drinks, lottery tickets, and a welcoming atmosphere that keeps people coming back.

Three independently owned markets in the Cerritos and Norwalk area have built exactly that kind of reputation. And for the record, it's always 'tiendita' in Los Angeles, never 'bodega.'

Photo by Shylah Featherstone for L.A. TACO.

At Dos Amigos Market, located at 13310 San Antonio Drive, regulars make up the majority of the business.

“Yes, a lot of customers are regulars,” the owner of Dos Amigos tells L.A. TACO. “Like 75% are regulars and good, 25% are new.”

This neighborhood market is well known for its fresh carne asada and other marinated meats, making it more than just a quick stop for snacks. Customers can also grab pantry staples, beer, liquor, and ready-to-cook meats before heading home.

According to the owner, the end of the week is an especially busy time there.

“Fridays are good days,” he says. “It’s the beginning of the weekend, and people want treats.”

Dos Amigos Market interior. Photo by Shylah Featherstone for L.A. TACO.

Beer, liquor, and chips remain the store’s top sellers. Still, what keeps its customers returning isn’t just what’s on the shelves.

"We are friendly with customers like family,” the owner says. “It's nice I get to know them and what's happening in their lives."

That personal connection has become part of the store's identity.

"The customers like it here, with a lot of variety,” he says. “Communication is nice.”

Cora's Market in Norwalk. Photo by Shylah Featherstone for L.A. TACO.

Just a few miles away, Cora's Market at 16109 Norwalk Boulevard has become a dependable neighborhood stop for residents making quick shopping runs.

This independently owned grocery and liquor store offers everyday necessities like baby supplies, cleaning products, beverages, snacks, lighters, cigarettes, and lottery tickets for customers who stop by throughout the day.

"Most of the customers are regulars that come here," employee Dale Frankie says.

That familiarity between customers and crew creates an easy rhythm in the store, where people know what they need, and employees often know exactly what they're looking for before they reach the counter.

Photo by Shylah Featherstone for L.A. TACO.

The locally owned Durkin's Market, located at 12128 Foster Road, continues the tradition of providing daily essentials for nearby residents looking for convenience without making a trip to a large supermarket.

Like many independent markets across Los Angeles County, stores such as Durkin's fill an important role by giving neighborhoods quick access to groceries, drinks, snacks, and household necessities while providing a familiar face behind the register.

For customer Michelle Jackson, her neighborhood corner store is part of her daily routine.

"My corner store is reliable," Jackson tells L.A. TACO. "I always come to get my scratchers, my drink, and my special treat."

Durkin's Market interior. Photo by Shylah Featherstone for L.A. TACO.

Standing outside with a root beer in one hand and a honey bun in the other, Jackson's purchase reflected exactly what makes these neighborhood markets special: They're built around small rituals that become part of everyday life.

While national convenience chains continue expanding across Southern California, independent corner stores still offer something many larger retailers cannot: relationships.

Whether it's remembering a customer's favorite drink, keeping the chips stocked before the weekend, or simply asking how someone's family is doing, these neighborhood markets prove that what makes a great corner store isn't just what's on the shelves.

Durkin's Market selections. Photo by Shylah Featherstone for L.A. TACO.

Most don't have polished websites or active social media accounts, and they don't need them.

They're not trying to build a brand or chase viral fame; they're focused on serving the neighborhoods they've been part of for years, relying on word of mouth, familiar faces, and the trust they've earned from their communities.

It's the people behind the counter that count.

Dos Amigos Market ~ 13310 San Antonio Dr. Norwalk, CA 90650

Cora's Market ~ 16109 Norwalk Blvd. Norwalk, CA 90650

Durkin's Market ~ 12128 Foster Rd. Norwalk, CA 90650