LAPD Confirms Posting “No Parking” Signs To Prevent Upcoming Lowrider Cruise in Highland Park

"Most LAPD live outside of L.A. County so they should not talk about the neighborhood,” a local social media account wrote. “These are responsible adults with some high end expensive classic cars that require years of time and money.”

3:38 PM PDT on May 19, 2023

York Boulevard Cruise Night, Highland Park, 2021, photo: Erwin Recions

Lexis-Olivier Ray

    The Los Angeles Police Department has put up “No Parking” signs ahead of a planned lowrider cruise on York Boulevard in Highland Park, an LAPD spokesperson confirms. The new York Blvd, a social media account that reports on Highland Park, first noted the signs on Thursday. 

    "We are unaware as to why these signs literally popped up this morning but our guess would be to prohibit our scheduled cruise night on Saturday," the account owner wrote on Instagram. 

    A day later, The new York Blvd said they found out that the LAPD was responsible for the signs after speaking with the local council office, warning that a "heavy police presence will be expected Saturday."

    On Friday, LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz confirmed with L.A. TACO that the department was responsible for the signs. 

    "Yes, the Los Angeles Police Department did place no parking signs on York Blvd in advance of this large scale event that is widely advertised and unpermitted," Muniz wrote in an email. "The Department welcomes meeting with the organizer to assist in completing the proper permits and finding a suitable location where the event can be held that serves the residents and business owners in the area as well as the group holding the event."

    "Most LAPD live outside of L.A. County so they should not talk about the neighborhood,” the new York Blvd wrote on IG. “These are responsible adults with some high end expensive classic cars that require years of time and money.”

    "See you next Saturday on the new York Blvd."

    Saturday's York Boulevard cruise night is expected to start around 5 PM and go until 10 PM.

