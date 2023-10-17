Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

A New Genetically Modified ‘Low THC’ Hemp Was Just Approved by the USDA

The modified hemp plants are not available for purchase yet but when they are, they will likely appeal to hemp farmers since hemp that exceeds the .3% limit on THC can not legally be sold and must be destroyed.

12:31 PM PDT on October 17, 2023

    The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently approved a new genetically modified type of hemp that contains virtually no THC in it.

    The new variety of hemp was developed by Growing Together Research, an Indiana-based biotech company that specializes in cannabis, psychedelics and agriculture. 

    The modified hemp plants are not available for purchase yet but when they are, they will likely appeal to hemp farmers since hemp that exceeds the .3% limit on THC can not legally be sold and must be destroyed.

    GTR estimated that 10 percent of all hemp grown between 2018 and 2020 had to be destroyed due to testing too high in Delta-9 THC.

    High Times reported that “more clarification will potentially come soon regarding the new hemp plants as the USDA was tasked primarily with determining if the genetically modified hemp plants posed a “plant pest risk” rather than regulations concerning the compounds contained in the plant, which are largely left up to the FDA and DEA.

    In a September media release, the USDA said they “reviewed the modified hemp plant to determine whether it posed an increased plant pest risk as compared to cultivated hemp” and found that it was unlikely to pose an increased plant pest.

    Meanwhile, the team at GTR is also reportedly experimenting with developing another supercharged variety of cannabis containing elevated levels of THC.

    “The scientific ability to modulate THC expression up and down, referred to as the "Delta-9 Dial," represents a quantum leap forward in stable gene editing of the cannabis plant, which is notoriously difficult to transform,” the company said in a 2022 press release.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Crime

    Walnut Woman Gets Prison Time For Selling L.A. Homes That Weren’t Actually For Sale

    Using other people's broker's licenses, Gonzalez listed the properties on real estate websites, even though many were not on the market, and she did not have authority to list them.

    October 16, 2023
    Featured

    Family Awarded $13.5M In 2019 LAPD-Related Death Of Father

    According to the suit, Jacob Cedillo was sitting on the sidewalk outside a Van Nuys gas station on April 8, 2019, at about 4:15 a.m. when police were called. Officers responded, immediately putting Cedillo in handcuffs even though he had not broken the law, according to the complaint.

    October 16, 2023
    History

    L.A.’s 13 Most Infamous Murder Sites

    While these sites' physical appearance or purpose may have changed over time, the legacy and horrors of what might have happened there linger forever. Once you know the backstory, walking or driving past them on a cool, crisp October evening is sufficient to provide you with a heaping helping of heebie-jeebies. 

    October 16, 2023
    News

    Thieves Strike At Mariscos Jalisco, Stealing Both Cash and Octopus

    The Boyle Heights-based taco truck, a favorite amongst Angelenos, attached photos that appeared to show that the locks on a door had been damaged as well as a Dodge Ram pickup truck doing the dash. 

    October 13, 2023
    See all posts