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We Mapped All 64 TACO MADNESS Competitors, From Palms to Pomona

Did you know that our list of TACO MADNESS competitors doubles as a foolproof guide to try L.A.'s absolute best tacos? Here is a Google Map of them all. Happy taco hunting.

12:31 PM PDT on April 7, 2026

Some of you may already know this, but our TACO MADNESS bracket doubles as a foolproof guide to L.A. County's best tacos. From vegetarian to al pastor, this bracket-turned-guide acts as the great taco treasure hunt to take on yourself or to show your friends and family visiting from out of town. Every year, our team fights over which taquerías will compete, and while there may be the occasional missed neighborhood taco shop, we are confident that this guide accurately represents L.A. as the absolute best taco city in the U.S.

Find the map below and enjoy.

Share the Taco:

Javier Cabral
@theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

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