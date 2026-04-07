Some of you may already know this, but our TACO MADNESS bracket doubles as a foolproof guide to L.A. County's best tacos. From vegetarian to al pastor, this bracket-turned-guide acts as the great taco treasure hunt to take on yourself or to show your friends and family visiting from out of town. Every year, our team fights over which taquerías will compete, and while there may be the occasional missed neighborhood taco shop, we are confident that this guide accurately represents L.A. as the absolute best taco city in the U.S.

Find the map below and enjoy.