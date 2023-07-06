The City of Angels has lost a legend but gained another angel.

Born X Raised creator Chris “Spanto” Printup was in a fatal car accident on June 25. He passed away on June 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was 42.

Printup was an icon in the Venice community before he founded Born X Raised. He saw his community undergo gentrification along with an opportunity to do something about it by saying, “Born X Raised.” This statement resonated across the hoods of Los Angeles and spread far beyond, as we are all feeling the pressures of gentrification. The brand is what introduced him into the lives of so many others coast to coast.

Printup grew the brand through collaborations (i.e., Nike, Lakers, Dodgers, etc.) that tapped into the cultural roots of Los Angeles, leading the brand to be embraced among the masses. However, his biggest achievement was in philanthropy. He constantly gave back to the communities he worked with, starting with his own in Venice. He was a hometown boy who never forgot where he came from and was also a visionary. He saw the bigger picture that embraced hoods everywhere.

A cruise was hosted in Los Angeles to honor Spanto, a hometown legend who represented L.A. to the fullest. It was originally circulated through a flyer, which welcomed locals to come out and celebrate Printup,. Soon, others across the city caught wind of the event.

Considering how much he touched the hearts and lives of people in Los Angeles, this could never be a small event. Hundreds of people turned out from all corners of the city to Oakwood Park in Venice, where they could pay their respects to the fallen Venice legend.

The event started off with lowriders posting up to chill and then evolved into a big street gathering. Motorcycles and juiced-up cars joined the mix with an impromptu sideshow, something Spanto enjoyed himself. The day was filled with people sharing stories about how he touched their lives. You could frequently hear people chanting his name, echoing their love and respect for this Los Angeles angel.