Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored

‘Lead Contamination: An Old Foe Rises from the Ashes of the Eaton Fire,’ Live With Francois Tissot At Caltech’s Earnest C. Watson Lecture Series

Learn about investigations into lead contamination after the 2025 L.A. Fires and how they can help communities prepare for future disasters, at Francois Tissot’s Watson Lecture.

10:34 AM PST on December 18, 2025

a portrait of scientist Francois Tissot in his CalTech lab, next to some vials of liquid and science equipment

Francois Tissot
Professor of Geochemistry; Investigator, Heritage Medical Research Institute Geological and Planetary Sciences. Photo by Lance Hayashida/Caltech.

Resounding questions still echo through L.A. after the Eaton fire tore through Altadena last winter, devastating the community and destroying homes and businesses: how safe is the soil? How safe is the air?

An upcoming presentation at the Earnest C. Watson Series at Caltech Lecture Series will examine the issue of lead contamination in the wake of the tragic blaze from an expert's perspective.

"Lead Contamination: An Old Foe Rises from the Ashes of the Eaton Fire," is planned for January 21 at the 103 year-old lecture series, led by Francois Tissot, professor of geochemistry and a Heritage Medical Research Institute Investigator, at The Beckman Auditorium.

Tissot is the leader of a team of Caltech and Heritage Medical Research Institute investigators conducting vital research on the subject, facing the foe of lead contamination as it bears its threats to Angelenos once again.

A man in glasses and a blue shirt speaks in front of a science lab
Francois Tissot Professor of Geochemistry; Investigator, Heritage Medical Research Institute Geological and Planetary Sciences. Photo by Lance Hayashida/Caltech.

Tissot's research builds on a legacy of Caltech's investigations into the subject of lead contamination, specifically the work of Caltech geochemist Clair Patterson and his 1965 findings on lead contamination stemming from leaded gasoline, canned food solder, paints, and insecticide and the wide-ranging damage it was doing to everyday Americans.

Patterson's reports were alarming, controversial, but world-changing, pushing for greater regulation on dangerous lead-bearing products and uniting and bolstering an environmental movement, eventually helping to push for the success of 1970's Clean Air Act.

At the Ernest C. Watson Lecture Series talk, Tissot will discuss Patterson's work and legacy, while detailing his own team's findings and research surrounding the Eaton fire.

As wild fires portend to be a bigger issue for city and suburban residents alike, he'll offer recommendations on how we can best prepare and defend ourselves from the harsh aftereffects of tragic fires. Tissot will also lead a community Q&A to answer audience questions.

a nocturnal photo of a round building, with occupied picnic tables and circular lights, and people mingling around them
Community members mingling this year at the Watson Lecture Series. Photo by Lance Hayashida/Caltech.

The lecture and Q&A build on Caltech's more than 100-year legacy of the Ernest C. Watson Lecture Series, renowned for putting community members in the room with Caltech's most cutting-edge scientific researchers to explore topics that are important, or even just fascinating to them.

A true community event, guests have the chance to mingle with food, drink, and music, while taking in interactive displays that further illuminate the topics being discussed. The nights typically end with a Q&A in which guests can ask the foremost questions on their minds.

A true legacy series with endless discoveries and full of stimulating information, join Caltech for this event on January 21, starting at 6 p.m. with pre-show activities and doors opening at 7 p.m. and the talk commencing at 7:30 p.m.

A man poses for a photographer beside three younger men on a lawn, with a CalTech backdrop behind them.
Photo by Lance Hayashida/Caltech.

Wait. We forgot to mention one of our favorite parts: it's totally free to the public!

You can even watch past lectures from the Ernest C. Watson series on Caltech's YouTube channel.

"Lead Contamination: An Old Foe Rises from the Ashes of the Eaton Fire," with Francois Tissot ~ January 21, 2026, at The Ernest C. Watson Lecture Series at Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106

Find more details here.

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE And Border Patrol Spotted In 18 Cities Taking Street Vendors, Construction Workers, and Crashing Into Vehicles While Chasing People

ICE and Border Patrol took, that we know of, somewhere around 19 to 25 people today from at least 18 neighborhoods and cities they were present in, including San Bernardino, Riverside, Highland, Palm Springs, Rialto, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, San Diego, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Lancaster, Palmdale, Antelope Valley, and Victor Ville which was all ICE today. While Border Patrol raided through Arcadia, El Monte, Temple City, and Rosemead.

December 17, 2025
ICE

High-Pitched Noise From Cypress Park Home Depot Speakers Has Day Laborers Feeling Targeted

Anti-loitering speakers have been installed in the parking lot of Home Depot in Cypress Park, following a recent Border Patrol raid. “It’s like a sonic ice pick–just stabbing you,” says audio expert Dustyn Hyatt.

December 17, 2025
Food

Queso Oaxaca, Crispy Edges, and a Habanero Aioli: This Is ‘La Burg’

Burger pop-up La Burg combines all-beef patties from McCall's butchers in Atwater Village, Oaxacan cheese, habanero aioli, and more to leave just the right amount of tingle inside your mouth.

December 16, 2025
Art

This 20-Year-Old Sawtelle Art Show Is Made of Over 2,000 Post-it Notes

Every December, thousands of well-known and emerging artists from around the world scale down their work on three-by-three inch Post-it notes and display them at Giant Robot 2 in Sawtelle. “Everything’s the same price,” Giant Robot owner Eric Nakamura says. “It’s all $30 each, so it makes it more fun and kind of democratic.”

December 16, 2025
ICE

In Mexico, He Found the Revolution—and Roots—He Couldn’t Find in L.A.

Originally from Texas, activist Eddy Patiño spent days on the frontlines of L.A.'s anti-ICE protests before moving to Mexico City. “I feel like the revolution is upfront everywhere you go here. Everyone feels ready to fight. It's in your face," Patiño says.

December 15, 2025
See all posts