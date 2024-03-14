Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
This Authentic Local Journalism is Member Powered: Join us!
Los Angeles

Membership Has Its Perks! Here’s What You Receive When You Join L.A. TACO

Free tacos, free merch, free entry to TACO MADNESS! Membership with L.A. TACO pays for itself.

10:57 AM PDT on March 14, 2024

    We encourage our readers to join L.A. TACO's Membership Program.

    Because our local street-level journalism is not the only thing that benefits from you becoming an L.A. TACO member. We're working hard to make sure it benefits L.A. locals who love great food, drink, and cannabis.

    When you become a member of L.A. TACO, you can get free L.A. TACO gear, free entry to our upcoming TACO Madness festival, our weekly members-only newsletter, contests, giveaways, and invites to our events. Like the party we're throwing this Friday at Boomtown Brewing where members get $3 off all their beers plus a free taco from Los Cholos. Come out!

    We're especially proud of our newly relaunched Perks program, which offers L.A. TACO members free tacos, aguas frescas, BOGO vape carts, and discounts from some of L.A.'s best taquerias, restaurants, and shops, who we've partnered with.

    Recent additions to the program include Perks from Tail O' the Pup, The Artist Tree, Mr. Menudo Oficial, Muha Meds, and Fatty Mart, along with free tacos from places like Bee Taqueria, Tacos y Birria La Unica, Evil Cooks, Gracias Senor, Macheen, Balam, and more.

    Plus, we're working to add more to make this the best membership program around.

    Join L.A. TACO as a member today. So we can have a beer and tacos with you tomorrow.

    And check out all the benefits of membership right here!

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Food

    The 13 Oldest Restaurants In Los Angeles That Have Been Open For 100 Years Or Longer

    March 12, 2024
    News

    Google’s Robotaxis Can Now Operate in Los Angeles. Here’s Why Some Angelenos Are Concerned.

    The driverless ride-hailing service Waymo received approval from California regulators to launch in Los Angeles County in coming months.

    March 11, 2024
    Long Beach

    Thousands Gathered to Celebrate One Of L.A.’s Most Sacred Sites in Long Beach

    More than a dozen native nations make the trek from across the country every year to celebrate this resistance with traditional dance, handmade goods, and dishes (including multiple fry bread vendors).

    March 11, 2024
    Community

    Celebrate Women’s History Month with these Indie Women-Owned Businesses In L.A.

    Celebrate women all year round with this list of goods in the 'hood, from a punk-owned vinyl shop in the South Bay, handmade sexy chainmaille bras in South Central, an affordable Salvi-owned facial shop in Koreatown, and more.

    March 8, 2024
    See all posts