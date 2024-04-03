We, L.A. TACO, invite you to a grand quinceañera next Saturday, April 13th.

It's the 15th anniversary edition of our TACO Madness festival, taking place at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown L.A.. It promises to be our most bangin' event yet!

This year, we will have a dozen of L.A.'s best taquerias spread throughout the grounds, each serving its single best taco to keep the lines moving, keep your bellies full, and keep your hearts glowing. The full lineup of participating taquerias is below.

In addition, TACO Madness will be serenaded and stirred all day by the sounds of DJ Diego Fuego and Jurassic 5's DJ Nu-Mark, while you're enjoying cold micheladas at the bar or talking to your friends between a bite of carne asada.

During the festival, you can vote on your favorite taco of the day. A celebrity judging panel that includes chef David Chang, Bricia Lopez, and another soon-to-be-announced guest we can't wait to share will also vote on their favorite taco of the day, with prizes going to the victorious taquero/a.

The winner of our online tournament will also be crowned, culminating a month of the city voting online for their favorite L.A. taco.

The festival begins at 6 PM and will be an evening to remember. L.A. TACO members get in totally free, while the first 10 attendees to arrive in a quinceañera dress will get free entry and a free L.A. TACO gift bag.

For everyone else who wants to celebrate L.A.'s best tacos, get your tickets right here. You don't want to miss this!

Here are the taquerías that will be feeding you at TACO Madness:

Villa's Tacos (2021 and 2022 TACO Madness winner)

Sonoratown (2017 Taco Madness winner)

Evil Cooks (2023 Vegan Taco Madness winner)

Tacos Los Cholos (2023 Taco Madness winner)

Ditroit



La Carreta

Don Cuco

Carnitas El Artista

Macheen

Angel's Tacos

Tacos y Que

Basket Tacos

Saturday, April 13, 6 PM until the wheels fall off, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 501 North Main Street Los Angeles, CA 90012

Here are photos of past TACO MADNESS festivals for a sneak peek of the MADNESS.

We will be announcing our guest judges later this week. Get excited!

Photo by @gabtyz/Instagram.

Jonathan from Tacos Don Cuco and Victor from Villa's Tacos hugging it out at TACO MADNESS.

Los Angeles, CA - May 04: LATaco.com’s 10th Annual Taco Madness May 04, 2019. (Brian Feinzimer)