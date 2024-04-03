Our LIVE Taco Madness Event On April 13th In Downtown L.A. Will Be Our Biggest One Yet
You're invited! Come out and eat all the tacos, drink all the micheladas, dance to the best DJs in L.A., and support our independent journalism! Of course, L.A. TACO members get in for free.
More from L.A. TACO
The Third Round of TACO MADNESS 2024 Is Now Open for Voting! Meet ‘The Sabrocho’ Taquerías That Advanced
Save the date! Our 15th annual taco tournament is taking place on April 13th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes near Olvera Street. Pre-sale tickets are now available. Our online tournament starts on Monday. Check out this year's contenders!
Here’s How You Can Win Weed For a Year in California
Starting today, five people have a chance to win a “year's cannabis supply,” courtesy of West Coast Cure, the Orange County-based “hardcore OGs” of California cannabis.
This Crispy Aguachile-Inspired Fish Sandwich In Boyle Heights Is Worth Eating Even Beyond Lent Season
Why have a blandish fish sandwich when you can have one inspired by one of the greatest mariscos dishes ever? Chef Jonathan Perez's crispy fish sandwich is a contender for the best fish sandwich in Los Angeles.
The Seven Best Tacos Across the J Line (Formerly Known as The Silver Line), From La Puente to Gardena
From calamari tacos to Oaxacan-style braised goat on handmade freshly nixtamalized corn tortillas and Mexicali-style "cooler burritos," this may be the best Metro bus line to take for tacos in the county.