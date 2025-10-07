Los Angeles is full of hyper-local stories that rarely make it past a headline — if they even receive coverage at all.

From long-running, legacy media institutions to small, independent publications, we’re seeing the consolidation and demise of media in every corner. Conflicting corporate interests, multiple rounds of layoffs, and the changing whims of billionaire newspaper owners plague corporate media in L.A. and across the country.

The people of Los Angeles deserve more than quick soundbites and sensationalized coverage. We deserve in-depth reporting on everything from local neighborhood struggles to our communities’ cultural triumphs.

That’s why we created L.A. TACO: We wanted to tell the real stories of the real city we love.

Our dedicated reporters continue to provide on-the-ground coverage of the ongoing immigration raids across the county, local politics, underground communities, and subcultures, and, of course, our love of tacos.

Now we’re ready to take the next step by bringing those stories to life in film.

THE PROJECT

This October, we’re launching L.A. TACO’s first-ever mini documentary series.

With each episode, we’ll dig deep into the issues, movements, and communities that define L.A. You’ll see the faces, hear the voices, and feel the urgency of the essential stories we’ve been reporting for years.

Your support of L.A. TACO will help fund:

The production of a mini documentary series to launch in 2026, brought to you by L.A.-based small filmmakers

Independent, local reporting that is deeply researched, fact-checked, and digs beyond the surface

Interviews with the residents of underrepresented communities, who rarely get the tell their stories, and the people making waves in Los Angeles

WHY INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM?

L.A. TACO isn’t owned by a corporation or an evil billionaire. We don’t take orders from politicians or advertisers. We’re powered by people like you who believe Los Angeles deserves journalism that’s fearless, community-rooted, and accountable only to our readers.

When you give to L.A. TACO, you’re keeping one of the last independent newsrooms in the city alive and growing — and now, you’re helping us expand into film.

OUR GOAL

We need to raise $50,000 in October to make this series possible. Every dollar will go directly into reporting, filming, editing, and staffing so that L.A.’s most urgent stories don’t just get written — they get seen.

JOIN US

This is your chance to be part of something new for Los Angeles: an independent, visual record of our city, created by and for the people who live here.

Give today and help us launch this series.

Together, we can make sure the stories of L.A. are told — and remembered.