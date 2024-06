Are they the dry donuts you drove to try that were too sweet? Was it that cheeseburger that appears on every Best-Of list with the same consistency that is nowhere near as good as In-N-Out? Is it the Michelin-recognized chef's new place with the double-digit "steak for two" prices? Is it the "Texas-style" tacos everyone enjoys except you (and us)?

We'd love to know our members' thoughts on L.A.'s most overrated dishes in our comments during the discussion.