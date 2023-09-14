Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

One of L.A.’s Oldest Mexican Restaurants, Olvera Street’s La Golondrina Café, Faces Eviction

The future of Olvera Street as a tourist destination has been in jeopardy since the pandemic, with reduced foot traffic and tens of thousands of back rent owed by concerned tenants there, who have all reported lower sales from both restaurants and merchandise.

12:04 PM PDT on September 14, 2023

La Golondrina.

La Golondrina. Photo courtesy of Esoutoric’s Secret Los Angeles Substack.

    Until 2020, if you wanted a refreshing margarita after taking down a couple of crispy flautas from Cielito Lindo, you'd be able to ride your taquito euphoria just a few feet up to La Golondrina Café and enjoy one of the most refreshing margaritas in downtown Los Angeles.

    But like with all restaurants worldwide, that changed due to pandemic-era closures. La Golondrina, one of L.A.'s oldest restaurants, never reopened after 2021. Now it faces certain eviction from the Board of El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument Authority Commissioners.

    The group is meeting at 2 PM today in the basement of the Biscailuz Building to discuss the eviction of the café’s tenants over an outstanding rent of $242,306, as well as unpaid common area maintenance fees of approximately $46,000, as reported by Kim Cooper and Richard Schave of Esotouric Tours in their latest Substack newsletter, Secret Los Angeles.

    The rent dispute is more complicated than it seems, though. According to the report:

    Those new operators have a lawsuit pending in Los Angeles Superior Court that raises disturbing questions about the relationship between disgraced Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León, the hospitality union UNITE HERE! Local 11, and Arturo Chavez, the General Manager of El Pueblo Historic Monument, was previously a senior staffer for fellow disgraced councilmember Gil Cedillo.

    La Golondrina is located on La Placita Olvera, a narrow street in the middle of downtown next to the official birthplace of Los Angeles (back when California was part of Mexico). This street—down to the Spanish-style architecture—hasn't changed much since the 1800s.

    The restaurant officially opened in 1930, but the two-story house that it occupies was built back in 1850. To history buffs, the home is known as the "Pelanconi House," a significant landmark because it was the first brick building in Los Angeles and remains the oldest standing today.

    The future of Olvera Street as a tourist destination has been in jeopardy since the pandemic, with reduced foot traffic, and tens of thousands of back rent owed by concerned tenants there, which have all reported lower sales from both restaurants and merchandise.

    According to the report, Vivian Bonzo, the third-generation owner of La Golondrina Café, decided to retire in 2021 and tried to sell her family's restaurant, but that's not so easy to do on historic Olvera Street. Due to the city’s competitive bidding rules, concession agreements are essentially restricted to families that have been vending for many years.

    The future of the restaurant will be decided today at 2 PM.

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    The Five Best Tacos In Santa Monica

    Santa Monica may surprise you with its wealth of Mexican menus and tempting tacos, from Oaxacan-style tasajo tacos on house-nixtamalized handmade corn tortillas to albacore tacos with yuzu, here's how to find Mexcellence in West L.A.'s touristy seaside city.

    September 13, 2023
    Boyle Heights

    The 14 Best Carnitas Tacos in Los Angeles

    Los Angeles County is a porker's paradise. We scoured every corner to bring you the most melt-in-your-mouth, sticky, slow-cooked carnitas all over. These are some of the best cazuela players in Los Angeles, including a handful that make handmade corn tortillas, too.

    September 12, 2023
    Music

    Riot Cops Descend As Hundreds of Punks Light a [Prop] Cop Car on Fire At Hollywood Skate Show

    L.A.'s notorious Dead City was the only band that performed at the event, kicking their set off at 7:13 p.m. It would not last long before police appeared.

    September 11, 2023
    Featured

    ‘Orquestra Guadalupana Baja California’ From Tijuana’s Barrios to Play Free Show Near Melrose Avenue Tomorrow

    As part of a community resource fair organized by Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez tomorrow, Orquestra Guadalupana will be playing around noon at Lemon Grove Park off Melrose Avenue.

    September 8, 2023
    See all posts