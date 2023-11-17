Popular Asian foods supermarket 99 Ranch opened yesterday in Westwood, live seafood and all, cutting out those trips to the Valley for many a fan. An upstairs food court, just one of two in the 99 Ranch family, is currently only open with the brand's hot deli kitchen, while Peruvian sushi, burgers, fried chicken, and more dishes are coming before the end of the year. A grand opening event is planned for November 29.

1360 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90024. Closest transit lines and stop: Metro Bus Lines 20, 233, 720, and 761 - "Westwood/Wilshire" or Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Lines 1 and 8 - "Westwood/Rochester."

The Rex, one of the best steakhouses in the South Bay and L.A., for that matter, launched a new menu from chef Walter Nunez, who has been smoking meats since he was a kid and now prepares unrivaled cuts of U.S., Japanese, and Australian beef over an open fire. New items at the restaurant, which is named after a notorious gambling ship set off the Redondo coast during Prohibition, include clams casino with smoked pork belly, lobster gnocchi made with yuzu and preserved lemon, merguez-sausage-stuffed New Zealand lamb, and Spanish octopus grilled over white oak served with smoked carrots.

221 Ave. I Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 232 - "Pacific Coast Highway/Avenue I (southbound)" or "Pacific Coast Highway/Avenue H (northbound)."

Are visions of sugar plums dancing in your head yet? You'll see 'em once you score KANHA's Sugar Plum gummies, each pack 10mg THC from an Indica strain. Available starting today through Dec. 31 at local dispensaries.

Veteran chef Luke Reyes just opened Rita's Deluxe in Downtown, specializing in classically styled, perfectly proportioned cheeseburgers with 100% grass-fed beef and beef tallow-coated buns, potato chip-topped milkshakes, and sinfully delicious fried cheese curds, along with French fries, in a gorgeous old-school diner space.

419 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90014. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A, B, D, E, J (910/950) Lines - "7th Street/Metro Center Station" or Bus Lines 4, 10, 28, 81, 90, and 94 - "Hill/7th."

Holy Water, a new "conscious cocktail" bar co-founded by Woody Harrelson, John McEnroe, and Bill Maher, is now open next to The Woods, their cannabis dispensary and lounge. The bar, designed by Thomas Schoos team, has a private room in the back and serves cocktails based on organic spirits, including the "Screaming Viking" with Hijos de Zoila mezcal, mujen shochu, Pernod, cucumber, agave, and lime, and the "Poire Royale" with Origen vodka, mulled pear syrup, dry vermouth, and sparkling wine.

8275 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/Sweetzer" or Bus Line 218 - "Santa Monica/Crescent Heights."

Royal Lobster L.A., which deals in simple buttered lobster rolls on brioche buns and claims to have the "best in the nation," is having its soft-open this Saturday and Sunday, from 11 AM to 5 PM, in Koreatown.

4450 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004

Doner City is now open in Hollywood for Halal Turkish chicken or beef doner, beef or chicken beyti, wraps, iskender doner, vegan kofteh wraps, and beef and chicken doner tacos on the Walk of Fame. There's also baklava for dessert.

6323 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro B Line or Bus Lines 180, 210, 217, and 222 - "Hollywood/Vine Station."

Sofreh Persian Cuisine has just opened its first to-go location in Echo Park, offering its comprehensive menu of kebabs, pita wraps, shawarma, stews, and salads.

1411 West Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 4 - "Sunset/Douglas."

New location of La Azteca Tortillería on Beverly and Atlantic in East L.A. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

La Azteca Tortilleria is opening a new location in a strip mall at Atlantic and Beverly in East L.A.! No opening date has been announced yet.