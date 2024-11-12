Why cook Thanksgiving dinner yourself when there are professionals ready to do it for you?

Whether you are celebrating with family or simply taking advantage of time off over a good meal, you can enjoy an easy Thanksgiving with everything from traditional roasted, Chinese, and deep-fried turkey, to pupusas, pozole, and ice cream.

So rather than spend your time attempting to create a multi-course meal, we've gathered a list of places offering full Thanksgiving dinner take-out orders and dine-in options for the big meal.

Photo courtesy of Mimi's Cafe.

Mimi’s Cafe ~ Multiple Locations

For those in search of a traditional turkey feast for Thanksgiving, Mimi’s Cafe is ready for you. The restaurant offers a full-course meal each year, with options for small and large families. Mimi's prided itself on making your holiday hassle-free and delicious, including an herb-buttered turkey with gravy, cranberry orange relish, whipped mashed potatoes, and candied pecan mashed sweet potatoes. It also includes buttered cornbread stuffing and a green bean casserole topped with crispy onion strings, because we you'll need some greens if you expect to have dessert. Speaking of which, it also offers carrot raisin nut loaves, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie for dessert. The family packages are made to feed 8 to 10 people, with prices from $17 to $219.

Place your order at www.mimiscafe.com

Turkeys ready for pickup. Photo by Eddie Lin for L.A. TACO.

Judy Liang surrounded by over a dozen roasted turkeys. Photo courtesy of @Hopwoola/ Instagram.

We can’t talk about popular L.A. holiday dishes without mentioning Hop Woo BBQ & Seafood Restaurant. Home to owner Lupe Liang, who is said to have introduced his now-famous, roasted, Chinese turkey to Chinatown in 1993. These birds combine flavors from Mexican, Chinese, and American cuisines, and they’re roasted just like his popular ducks, cooked butt up over a commercial duck roaster. According to Liang, this makes for perfectly juicy meat since the juices spill out, naturally basting the turkey while cooking. The turkey comes with a side of garlic fried rice and gravy. Every year, at the start of November, the restaurant rings in turkey season by posting a photo of Judy Liang surrounded by over a dozen glistening roasted turkeys—a small preview of the birds' popularity. If you don’t get a chance to nab one of these bad boys, don't stress. They also sell them for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Pre-orders open in November. Check @hopwoola on Instagram for more information.

845 N. Broadway. Los Angeles, CA 90012

A tray of some of A's BBQ's favorites, with cheesy mac and rajas, sausage links, juicy brisket and ribs. Photo courtesy of @as_bbq/ Instagram.

A’s BBQ ~ East Los Angeles

Thank yourself this year by ordering your holiday dinner from a small business. Skip the pile of dishes and simply be present. To do that, you’ll want to head to A’s BBQ in East L.A. for its juicy smoked meats. The owner announced last week that he has officially opened up the DM’s to pre-order a Thanksgiving feast, offering pick-ups on Thanksgiving day from 10 AM through 3 PM. On the menu are cafecito ribs, turkey breast, two side dishes that include cheesy mac and rajas, chipotle BBQ beans, and a whole brisket cooked for over 12 hours. Also on the menu are sausage links with a good snap. A's is offering two flavors: chile relleno and tamal rojo. Prices range from $25 to $200, making it a very affordable and smoky Thanksgiving meal.

Order via Instagram DM @as_bbq .

If you're trying to celebrate the holidays a little different this year, then order from La Pupusa DTLA. You'll be set with any of their trays that include, panes con pollo, pupusas or empanadas. Photo courtesy @lapupusadtla/Instagram.

La Pupusa ~ DTLA

Celebrating Thanksgiving looks different for everyone. And no one says you can't have pupusas instead of dry-ass turkey. Every year, La Pupusa in Downtown Los Angeles offers its famous pupusas in many flavors like cheese, chicharrón, calabasa, and more. You can order them by the dozen. The restaurant also offers traditional panes con pollo trays, featuring pan Frances filled with stewed chicken cooked in tomato sauce and topped with lettuce, hojas de berro, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrot slices. People interested in celebrating a little differently this year can order online. The pricing ranges from $45 to $150.

Place your orders here.

1051 W. Washington Blvd. Ste. G, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Holy Basil's Thai Thanksgiving platter from previous years. Photo courtesy of Holy Basil.

Holy Basil ~ Atwater

Ditch the turkey this year and opt for a more sacred dinner—a Holy Basil dinner. The Thai restaurant is once again offering Thanksgiving meals, with this year's menu looking like one of its best yet. Depending on how many mouths you have to feed this season, you can expect plates to range from $14 to $100.

The menu includes Holy Basil’s garlic noodles, a dry-aged fried duck, moo dang ribs, pad kee mao lagzna, and spicy Napa salad. Also included in the menu are a special crab curry, spicy cornbread, and even caviar. The meals serve 3 to 4 people and are only offered from its Atwater location. Pre-orders begin in November, and the order link will be released this week. We highly suggest placing your orders as soon as the link goes live because they sell out fast.

Follow @holybasil_LA on Instagram to order.

3170 Glendale Blvd. Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Photo courtesy of @thehideawaybh/Instagram.

The Hideaway ~ Beverly Hills

Those who want to partake in the feasting but would rather go out to have Thanksgiving dinner should head to The Hideaway in Beverly Hills. In addition to the restaurant’s regular menu, a traditional whole turkey dinner will be offered from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The upscale Mexican restaurant has a dine-in special offer of $55 per person that includes a roasted turkey, marshmallow yams, garlic whipped potatoes, wild mushroom gravy, herb stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

421 N. Rodeo Drive. Beverly Hills, California 90210

Chef Jordan Kahn's Thanksgiving Table with Turkey. Photo courtesy of Chef Jordan Kahn.

Chef Jordan Kahn ~ At Home

If you want to ball out, consider a Thanksgiving dinner prepared by award-winning chef Jordan Kahn. For $165 per person, you can enjoy a full Thanksgiving feast – appetizers, turkey, sides, pie, and even leftovers to make the ultimate day-after spread – from the comfort of your home.

Thanksgiving orders have gone live at Vespertine’s Tock and are available until sold out.

Four of the holiday flavors featured at Salt & Straw for Thanksgiving. At bottom, turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce, and a scoop of Parker House rolls w/ salted buttercream⁠. At top, pumpkin and gingersnap pie (vegan) and "Mom's mango pie⁠." Photo via @saltandstraw/Instagram.



Salt & Straw ~ Multiple Locations

Every holiday dinner must end with a good dessert. Some prefer a classic pumpkin pie, while others prefer rich cheesecake after feasting on a savory meal. More tempting, you can now add ice cream to your family gathering, as Salt & Straw is bringing back its Thanksgiving flavors, inspired by holiday dinner essentials like sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie tiramisu, stuffing, sauces, and even turkey.

"Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce" consists of baked brioche bread pudding and turkey sausage cooked to a crumble with black pepper, rosemary, sage, and thyme, with cinnamon, brown sugar, and a streak of tart cranberry sauce, for example.

"Mom’s Mango Pie" is made with Alphonso mangos that are reduced into a dulce de leche-like consistency before they're blended with a tangy cream cheese and fluffy whipped cream. Their Thanksgiving series includes all five flavors for $75 or $15 for a pint. These unique flavors make a five-course, Thanksgiving ice cream feast that you must have at your table.

Order these sweet treats here.

Mezcal Sticky Toffee Pudding from Valerie Confections.

Valerie Confections ~ Glendale

Thanksgiving is nothing without a sweet pie or pastry to enjoy, and Valrie Confections in Glendale has some unique flavors that are sure to impress even the pickiest family member. This year, she offers seven flavors of cheesecake, pies, and cakes, from a coffee cake to a mezcal sticky toffee pudding topped with mezcal caramel sauce and fleur de sel. Other flavors include Blum's Coffee Crunch Cake, Salted Maple Chess Pie, Winter Luxury Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake, Basque Cheesecake, and more. Desserts start at $45 and up to $70 per item.

Pre-orders for Thanksgiving are now available here through November 22nd for pick-up on November 26th and 27th at the Glendale bakery.

1936 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201