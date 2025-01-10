We'd like to send our heartfelt thank yous to all the restaurants and volunteers who are stepping up right now to do something nice or helpful for our city. Right now, you'll find excellent lists of restaurants helping out evacuees and first responders on The L.A. Times and other publications.

We'd like to take a minute to point out the many L.A. taquerias stepping up to show our heartbroken and fire-ravaged communities a little love wrapped in tortillas. You'll see a few familiar names on here, cherished not only for their food, but because they are names that always seem to be lending a helping hand in hard times like these.

If you're not currently evacuated or or suffering the immediate effects of the fire, these are places you should definitely support now or in the future, since they're they're always down for L.A.

These are the 13 taquerias offering free tacos to first responders:

Gracias Señor, Pacific Palisades' own champion taco truck, confirms that taquero and owner Rudy Barrientos will be giving away tacos to Palisades residents tonight via World Central Kitchen.

Madre is open at all four of its locations and promises: "All first responders fighting the Southern California fires are welcome to enjoy a free meal at any Madre location through the end of January."

Santa Monica's La Purepecha not only has some of the city's best tacos, it is also offering a "free warm meal to the brave Los Angeles and Santa Monica Fire Department & all first responders who are working tirelessly to keep us safe."

Cuernavacas Grill in Downtown and Bell writes: "Los Angeles, we love you. ❤️ Both locations are open today, and we’ve been delivering hot meals to first responders and those affected by the fires—today and continuing on. Our hearts are with you."

Evil Cooks says: "L.A. WILL COME BACK STRONGER! We’ll be open tomorrow (Friday, January 10) and we’ll be supporting our local firefighters since they been a big support to us we can’t let them down, all first responders and any victims in these horrible times."

Frontera, our #1 pick for the best taco in 2024, show why they took the top spot beyond their eats, saying ,"We are open, doors open at 11am. To our first responders, firefighters & police, please come in for a meal on us. Our hearts are with our beloved communities during this time, and we are here to help and serve. If you know of a family in need of a warm meal that has lost their home, please contact us."

Pacoima and Panorama City's Pozoleria Doña Anna writes: "We're committed to giving back by donating meals to evacuation centers and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect and help those in need." The business says it's working with the evacuation center at Richie Valens Park and is seeking to connect with more to give out champurrado and pozole.

Chef Roy Choi sends love to "Dena and Pali 💔All who lost their homes and to all the critters in the forests 💔It's not much, but @kogibbq out here all week to feed all responders and those displaced with @wckitchen Also we gonna reactivate our donation tab that we had during Covid to try and keep this going beyond just this week because from what I've seen both west and east, there'sstill a long way to go. Look out for that link at @kogibbq and know that every penny will go to feeding. Love.

Sonoran taqueria Sonoritas promises "free meals to all fire evacuees and first responders" at its West L.A. and Downtown locations.

Legendary Mariscos Jalisco is out in Calabasas, "providing free tacos for our first responders and firefighters/police."

3-time Taco Madness champs Villa's Tacos is making "as many tacos as possible to pass out to firefighters and first responders," with plans to hit donation centers.



The great Guerrilla Tacos may have had its own struggles but isn't turning its back on L.A., writing: "We are going to open for a bit today. If you are a restaurant or happen to have a lot of food that you don’t need, we are accepting donations on behalf of the @ihclaorg and @nativohlp to be delivered to the Rose Bowl for first responders."

Mariscos El Garage in Long Beach is kindly offering a free meal to first responders and emergency personnel coming through the area, whether on the way home or on the way to help L.A.