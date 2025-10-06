Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

L.A.’s Kink Pros Are Paying Their Bills and Letting Loose with Leashes, Fire, and Blood

Things get pretty messy in L.A. after sunset. Nonbinary nightlife performer La Frida Lokah said, “The audience wants to watch you explore yourself. It’s the ‘I want to see you watching me, watching you.’” Rubber Bunny, a Latina latex specialist and mother of one said, “ … this isn't something that we're getting white washed out of.”

2:55 PM PDT on October 6, 2025

A woman poses from inside a cage used for BDSM activities.

Dani Synclair locked in a cage used for BDSM, wearing her casual attire, in the Chamber Room. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. Taco.

When burlesque performer Siouzie Swine (she/her) gets on stage, she wears a prosthetic pig snout, performs to metal music, and may be covered in fake blood she cooked up herself. 

Elements of horror are essential to Siouzie’s persona, culling inspiration from grotesque films and concepts. Inspired by the meat industry, she sometimes performs as a butcher, wearing a clear apron and garters wrapped with raw bacon. 
Her arguably most horrific act is a recreation of Francisco Goya’s “Saturn Devouring His Son” painting–complete with a fake babydoll, fishnets covered in spurting blood, and cross-shaped pasties. These acts of cannibalism are only a handful of the shock factors featured in Siouzie’s performance art.

A woman wearing cross-shaped pasties and splattered in blood bites the head of a babydoll in the style of "Saturn Devouring His Son" by painter Francisco Goya.
Siouzie Swine devours a fake baby onstage in the style of Francisco Goya’s “Saturn Devouring His Son” painting. Photo courtesy of Bil Brown and @the_siouzieswine/Instagram.

The Siouzie character was born three years ago. Today, she is a beloved staple in XYZ: an X-Rated Cabaret, a late-night variety show highlighting burlesque, drag, and comedy. Oh, and BDSM is most definitely involved. 

Siouzie is not a stranger to making audience members squirm in their seats – either because they are squeamish or strangely turned on. The kinky pig persona is a magnet for closeted freaks. Siouzie knows this and absolutely embraces it. 

“No matter, like, what act you're doing, you're kind of selling a fantasy in some way, you know … [Theirs] might be this weird, sick, twisted fantasy of, like, this pig bitch eating a baby,” Siouzie said. 

She lets the “swine energy” take over when she’s at Coyote Studios, the local nightlife landmark where XYZ is hosted.

Lots of people don’t like getting kinky onstage and prefer to play somewhere lowkey. Right next to Sam’s Bagels in Pico-Robertson is a khaki building with a concealed entryway and lawless parking lot. Inside is Legacy BDSM Studios, a woman-owned dungeon specializing in domme, switch, and sub services. 

Legacy BDSM Studios has five stars on Yelp and is lauded for its discretion and charming staff. There are six different rooms for workers and clients to play: Castigate, Chamber, Dollification, Lucidity, The Avalon, and The Parlor. 

Professional switch Dani Synclair (she/her) teeters the line between submission and domination within Castigate, a traditional dungeon. This dim room is big enough for group sessions, full of kinky furniture like a Saint Andrew’s Cross and a human-sized cage.

A woman poses from inside a cage used for BDSM activities.
Dani Synclair, locked in a cage used for BDSM, wearing her casual attire, in the Chamber Room. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

“My clientele is very vast … I have people coming in for me to top them or for me to be submissive,” said Synclair. “People with different fetishes, those who like impact play, foot play, and those who enjoy feminization. Then we have those who come in for roleplay. There's always a different fetish or kink.”

Before starting her career as a professional switch and adult content creator, Synclair was a receptionist. She had her first BDSM experience about 10 years ago at a Fetlife play party.

“It was like a whole body experience where you can hear the crack of the whip, you feel the contact point once it connects with you … ,” Synclair said. “I sought out different types of impact play in my personal life and then eventually started doing it professionally.”

A woman in a black latex dress, black garters, and translucent black stockings holds a paddle with pastel accents in a parlor room. She is looking straight into the camera.
Dani Synclair holding the “Smack-aroon” paddle in The Parlor, showing her dominant side. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Synclair immersed herself in this community, meeting friends with kink-related careers. Her connection to this BDSM circle deepened and she started frequenting play parties and working foot-fetish events. She’s now in her third year of working at one of L.A.’s most successful BDSM dungeons. 

West Compton’s Sanctuary Studios is home to BDSM events like “Knotty Wednesday” and “Halloween Kink or Treat.” Sado Cyrus (they/he) and Sir Kaleb Ignited (he/him) are co-organizers of QPlaySpace (aka QueerPlaySpace). 

Cyrus and Kaleb started dating six years ago and immersed themselves into the world of BDSM after attending a four-day BDSM convention in Ohio, enamored by scenes of flogging and rope suspension. 

QPlaySpace is a community, self-described as “L.A.’s ONLY AntiFascist-QT/BIPOC-led BDSM Play Events.” Cyrus said that the group was formed out of annoyance. 

“We just got so sick of going to all these different events and falling short, just not being comfortable for one reason or another, people making us feel bad about ourselves because we just don't fit their standards, or just not feeling like people are standing on their morals,” they said. 

Every month, the couple rents space in Sanctuary Studios to host a play party. If attendees have sex at these parties, they are required to put down a puppy pad. Some partygoers engage in hardcore scenes like rope suspension, bloodplay, and fireplay. The riskier scenes require permission from the event’s dungeon monitors (DMs). 

“I've noticed I'll go into vanilla spaces and not know why it’s completely different than it is with kinky people. I don't even know how to explain it, but it feels like kinky people [are] more sensory,” Kaleb said.

A couple, one wearing a black latex dress with short red hair and leather harness and one with facial hair wearing all black, smile together in front of a pride flag and Palestinian flag.
Sado Cyrus (left) and Sir Kaleb Ignited (right) posing in front of a queer pride flag and Palestinian flag. Photo courtesy of QPlaySpace.

When participants need a break from playing, they head to the patio–where Cyrus and Kaleb transform the space to host vendors. Plus, it’s a spot to smoke and mingle with others.

While alcohol is only allowed on occasion, QPlaySpace is a 420-friendly group. The hosts said that alcohol leads to riskier behavior more often than weed, and their community is pretty in tune with their toking tolerance.

Five individuals in lingerie play in a BDSM scene together at Sanctuary Studios in LAX.
Attendees perform a scene at a QPlaySpace event held at Sanctuary Studios. Photo courtesy of QPlaySpace.

Despite the typical kinky taboos found at play parties, latex designer Rubber Bunny (she/they) causes jaws to drop when she enters a play party. She retired from her career as a chef and is now infamous for her latex specialty–specifically her striking and unorthodox style.

Rubber Bunny got her first taste of the scene five years ago when she tagged along with a friend to a BDSM event. 

“She let me borrow one of her hoods … the rest was history. From there, it became my entire personality,” she said.

A woman in a full-body latex suit poses from within a BDSM cage. A standing horse furniture piece is in the background.
Rubber Bunny poses from inside of a locked cage with a standing horse used for spanking in the background. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

After her first introduction to the latex world, she quickly immersed herself into L.A.’s BDSM scene. Rubber Bunny meshed her “normie” life and latex persona almost immediately. Outside of BDSM, she is an L.A. native, mother, and full-time ceramics major at CSU Long Beach.

A woman with blue hair is about to spank another woman bent over a chair. There is a blue St. Andrew's Cross in the background.
La Frida Lokah prepares to spank a woman bent over a chair at a Club Anarchy event held at Sanctuary Studios. Photo by Darryl and courtesy of La Frida Lokah.

When La Frida Lohka (she/they) is onstage, she may be balancing lit candles on her head, touching herself till orgasm, or cakesitting. If you’re unfamiliar, that last kink is exactly what it sounds like. 

Like many burlesque performers, Lokah can be found onstage wearing elaborate handmade costumes. In the early years of the pandemic, her shows looked a bit different. Lokah streamed online scenes to fans, showing off her wax specialty, and creating personalized content.

Lokah said that politics is a huge influence on their burlesque style. Each set of theirs is a response to fascism, religious confines, and Latine culture. Their aesthetic range spans from outfits honoring her Mexican-Guatemalan heritage to burlesque attire like bejeweled corsets.

“This is a predominantly white subculture. You know, it's extremely white. I definitely feel like me and my friend group definitely stood out more because of that,” Rubber Bunny said. “ … This isn't something that we're getting white washed out of.”

A woman in a white gown raises its hems to show the detailed design. She is balancing a candle on her head, and she is onstage.
La Frida Lohka performs onstage in a costume reminiscent of a folklórico dress at The Copper Door in Santa Ana. Photo by Matt Crowe and courtesy of La Frida Lokah.

Cyrus and Kaleb of QPlaySpace have openly campaigned for a foundation called “Water for Mawasi,” a Palestinian initiative to increase access to clean water. 

QPlaySpace said that venues have labeled their Pro-Palestine stance as “antisemitic,” resulting in retaliation, such as denying them access to their facilities.

Upon learning that Kaleb is trans, some venues have retracted their offers and cancelled his gigs. Beyond transphobia, trans and nonbinary folks also face fetishization. Kaleb said that some individuals consider trans people to be “a free-for-all” at BDSM events.

“Too often we'll have cis people thinking that our space is just a bunch of easy, desperate trans people that they can just prey on,” Kaleb said. 

Stereotypes and stigmas do not dissipate when attendees enter a BDSM scene–which is why QPlaySpace prioritizes comfort, consent, and accessibility within their BDSM philosophy. This is part of why solo cisgender men are not allowed within their events.

Multiple free paper zines are displayed on a stand on a table covered by a keffiyeh. The zines are about topics like pro-Palestinian movements and anti-ICE resources.
At each event, Kaleb and Cyrus display zines in support of causes like Palestinian liberation and protection from ICE. Photo courtesy of QPlaySpace.

Fetishization can be tricky to navigate when it’s the thing that gets you paid. Some of Synclair’s clients are White men married to White women–but book with her because they want to play with a Black woman. Synclair said that she is okay with being fetishized as long as it is “not negative.” 

“There are people who come in specifically because they are attracted to dominant Black women. And then there are people who come in and won't work with me because I am a Black woman,” Synclair said. 

One customer has called Legacy Studios on multiple occasions to ask which girls are on shift. Synclair said that it is a given that he will not choose her because of his prejudice against Black women. 

Voicing your boundaries is necessary to safely play in the BDSM scene. Synclair refuses to have her ears touched or whispered into, whether that’s during a session or not. Siouzie forbids the use of her government name when she’s in character. Lohka only shows her nipples and “pussy” when she is paid the adequate amount (a premium beyond the cost of a pasties-only show). Rubber Bunny never reveals her identity, covering most of her face with latex masks. Any form of breath play is strictly prohibited at QPlaySpace events. 

There is an exchange between professionals and their audiences or clients as described by Lohka, influencing how much a BDSM pro is willing to give. 

“The audience wants to watch you explore yourself. It’s the ‘I want to see you, watching me, watching you,’” they said. Anyone’s erotic fantasy can be achieved through BDSM scenes and there will always be voyeurs, curious and eager to observe.

A woman wearing a prosthetic pig nose, a black tee shirt reading "PUTA," and thigh-length black boots poses on a red chaise in front of a white background.
Siouzie Swine poses on a red chaise wearing her typical performance makeup at Coyote Studios. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Burlesque is an art form that honors costume design and dance. Like any other art form, the performers gather inspiration from their upbringings.

Siouzie revisits the cannibalism concept during her taco-eating act to the tune of reggaeton. (Of course, she is eating an al pastor taco.) This addition to the Mexican horror genre is backed by Impacto MC’s hit, “Golosa,” which is about a woman who is both “a glutton and a slut.”

Since Siouzie has such a niche pig persona, she said that Latina typecasting is not something she typically experiences but definitely notices in her circles.

A woman in BDSM gear and a full-body latex suit (which also covers her face save for her eyes and mouth) licks her hand suggestively in front of a white background.
Rubber Bunny, tucked within a full-body latex suit, licks her glove-covered thumb. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

“I have a lot more material to pull from than I think the average person might,” Lokah said. “ ... I'm going to be quite frank, I love my culture. Please, let me be born Latine in every lifetime.”

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Fact Check: If The Eaton Fire Reached The Jet Propulsion Lab, Would It Have Caused A 10 Mile Explosion?

“There is a common misconception that we store rocket or jet propellants on site; however, JPL has not worked on jet or rocket propulsion for over 60 years,” a spokesperson for JPL told L.A. TACO.

October 6, 2025
Opinion

Why Are My Favorite Punk Bands Playing a Trump Supporter’s Festival? Why I’m Boycotting ‘Punk in the Park’

The 'Punk in the Park' ethical dilemma: When punk's anti-establishment spirit funds a Trump supporter amid a Trump-sponsored ICE siege of Los Angeles and terrorizing of immigrant Brown communities.

October 5, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Another Death. Meanwhile, Anaheim Community Watch Members Kick Agents Out of Their Neighborhood

Community members in Anaheim were able to spot and force ICE out of their neighborhood. Meanwhile DHS is going after 17 year olds in an operation the public is calling 'Freaky Friday.'

October 3, 2025
News

Second Death in a California Detention Facility In Two Weeks

October 3, 2025
Music

L.A. TACO Mix Series: Bianca Oblivion

The latest installment of the L.A. TACO Mix Series comes from Bianca Oblivion, a DJ, producer, and cultural organizer who has become one of Los Angeles’ most visible links between the L.A. underground and the global club circuit.

October 3, 2025
Sports

Is It Okay To Root For The Dodgers? Fans Torn Between Love of Game and Fascism

The hesitation has become a defining feeling for many of us—Dodger blue in our veins, but doubt in our hearts.

October 3, 2025
See all posts