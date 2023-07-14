Spot Check: Basturma Breakfast Burritos, Iberian Bikinis, and Ostrich Burgers For Jonathan Gold’s Birthday
After more than 30 years since Jonathan Gold dropped his review on the ostrich burgers at Cuyama Buckhorn, the refurbished roadside resort is bringing them back for the beloved writer's birthday.
11:38 AM PDT on July 14, 2023
By
Hadley Tomicki
Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO's latest column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, and food events around all of Los Angeles to check out.
Xuntos opens tonight for tapas and pintxos today in Santa Monicafrom chef Sandra Codero, owner of Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills. The menu intends to offer traditional bites from northern Spanish regions, including Galicia, Catalunya, Asturias, and the Basque Country, with tapas including platters of cheese and hand-sliced jamon Iberico de Bellota, bikini sandwiches, mariscos, fried eggplant with membrillo, fideo negro with calamari and piquillo, ribs with salsa barbacoa, and pan cristal con tomate, to go with glasses of sherry, vermouth, and Txakolina.
A Georgian feast and wine tasting will take place at Downtown's Le Grand restaurant on July 30 to raise funds for Ukrainians fighting on the front lines against the Russian invasion through an organization run by a U.S. wine professional called Winter Harvest. Jos! Wines will showcase five of its organic, Georgian-made wines alongside dishes such as mushrooms with sulguni cheese, khinkali dumplings, fried pork ojakhuri, the lesser locally seen megrelian khachapuri, and beet, spinach, and eggplant pkhali. $80 per person. reservations here.
Moroccan-inspired Cafe Caravan opened in Los Feliz in March, offering a beautiful nook to kick back with a coffee and a morning feteer while pecking at your email or tinned sardines with a baguette or Egyptian breakfast with a glass of natural wine for lunch with a friend. Or hell, the hangar steak, and an avocado date shake on your own, just because it rhymes and no one's looking at you as much as you may think they're looking at you. The restaurant is hosting a bazaar every Saturday featuring vinyl, art, and vintage goods starting at 10 AM. Sundays' a brunch with live jazz.
4459 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
After more than 30 years since Jonathan Gold dropped his review on the ostrich burgers at Cuyama Buckhorn, the refurbished roadside resort is bringing them back to the remote Santa Barbara County outpost of New Cuyama, starting on our departed hero's birthday, July 28. The burger will be different now, as is the ownership here, made with ground ostrich, molasses onions, and sheep's milk gouda from Santa Barbara Cheese Company served on toasted rye for $28. There will also be t-shirts for sale with J. Gold's quote on the back reading: "Ostrich burgers may not be much of a tourist attraction, but how many times can you visit the Louvre?”
And speaking of Santa Barbara, street food vendors are having a rough time up there. VendorErick Morales has started a petition to get support for the embattled vendors by decriminalizing their businesses, explaining how he lost his job at a country club during the pandemic and turned to street vending to provide for his family. Sign it today.
As of July 1, there are 69 toilets and sinks on city sidewalks at 35 different locations, according to the city department that oversees the contract for the units. It's unclear where exactly those locations are though.
Maturing as a punk and finding your way through its subgenres is one of the most rewarding experiences as a lifer. The anxiety, anger, and most likely dysfunctional upbringing that brought you the pioneers of the genre when you were much younger never goes away; you find emo revival bands like Corre Diablo that still capture that intensity but in a more nuanced way.
We are in the middle of kitten season, when most kittens are born, and shelters and rescues brace themselves as though the ensuing tidal wave of tragedy is a foregone conclusion. It will be until we as a community can rally to make things better.