Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

This Gnarly DTLA Skater Event Ended with a Trashed Waymo and LAPD Less-Lethals

Seven Spidermen, Joker, and Jesus skated around DTLA with other Hellbomb attendees before chaos broke out.

5:57 PM PDT on October 27, 2025

A skater in a clown mask does a trick in front of a crowd

Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Hellbomb 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles had a little bit of everything. Participating skateboarders were required to dress in costume for the event and bomb a steep hill resulting in amazing tricks being landed and conversely, amazing crashes.

A man squats to vandalize a car
An attendee dressed as Ronald McDonald gives this Waymo a piece of their mind. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

This year's event took place on First St. between Hill St. and Olive St., one of the steeper hills in L.A. Prizes were given out to participants for the best tricks, giving competitors the chance to win up to $5,000.

A crowd of people watch a man do a skateboard trick
The Joker skates in a full suit and sneakers. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.
Several people dressed as Spiderman point at one another
A group of Spidermen and Green Goblin pose in the familiar meme format. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.
a girl in clown makeup looks into the camera spookily
A woman poses in her clown costume. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.
someone wearing a red mask with devils
A devil version of Ghostface stares into the camera. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.
someone skates down a street wearing a black cloak and holding a fake scythe
A skater glides down the street. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.
someone in a Jason-style hockey mask does a skateboard trick
Jason does a trick in front of the crowd. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

The event was vibrant and exciting before it got out of hand when a small group defaced a seemingly "trapped" Waymo.

A line of LAPD officers in riot gear takes over this DTLA intersection. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Although this was a permitted event, LAPD showed up in riot gear soon thereafter to clear the First and Hill intersection.

A crowd of people surround someone standing on a car with their middle finger in the air.
One attendee sticks a middle finger in the air. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

"We are deeply upset that these incidents outside of the permitted event space caused our event to conclude early, jeopardizing the experience for everybody," wrote Halloween Hellbomb in an Instagram post the day after the event.

A skater in a gold outfit does a flip in the air.
During daytime, skaters hung out together in costume doing tricks. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Several event attendees were injured after LAPD shot less-lethal bullets into the crowd. Hellbomb 2025 ended shortly after. 

A man dressed as Jesus blows smoke from a joint
Weed Jesus stands among the other Hellbomb attendees. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Kemal Cilengir

[caption id="attachment_166706" align="alignnone" width="200"] Wolverine CAMERA[/caption]

I document Los Angeles. I walk the streets religiously trying to expose every alley, avenue, and crack the sidewalks have to offer.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Culture

Cryptids, Comedians, and Artists All Got Freaky at Albert Reyes’ Annual Haunt

Frankenstein, Miss Trunchbull, and a luchador walk into a Halloween party in Monterey Hills …

October 27, 2025
Photo Essay

This Santa Clarita Family Farm’s Marigold Fields Light Up L.A.’s Muertos Spirit

During the Dia de Muertos season, Sánchez Produce in Santa Clarita sells thousands of cempasúchiles everyday as locals prepare for annual traditions.

October 27, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Featured

Exclusive: Video Captures 11 Shots Fired During Shooting of ICE-Patrolling TikToker

A timeline of events involving the shooting of news TikToker Richard L.A. and the subsequent lockdown and student walkouts at Santee High School.

October 24, 2025
Sports

L.A.’s Most Eccentric Bartender Just Swam 21 Miles From Catalina to L.A. This Is What Was Going Through His Mind

L.A. TACO caught up with Matthew Biancaniello to share what the hell was going through his mind, being in salty water for nearly a day, nearly naked because he is team-no-wetsuit, and both the mental and physical challenges he overcame to do it all.

October 24, 2025
Music

Beto Villanueva of Chicago Oi! Band Fuerza Bruta On ICE Raids, Latino Skinheads, and Paella in Basque Country

Fascist times call for antifascist music. Fuerza Bruta play this Saturday, October 25 at First Street Billiards for Perry Templars Halloween Birthday Bash featuring Templars, Castillo, Fuerza Bruta, Ultra Sect, Hand Pay and Traxx.

October 24, 2025
Food

Weekend Eats: An Al Pastor Legend Opens A Brick-and-Mortar, While Ray Garcia Revives Broken Spanish In The Westside

Plus, a collaboration pizza with a chile de árbol marinara and L.A.'s #1 rated taco at the best pizzeria in L.A. to watch the World Series.

October 24, 2025
See all posts