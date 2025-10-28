Hellbomb 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles had a little bit of everything. Participating skateboarders were required to dress in costume for the event and bomb a steep hill resulting in amazing tricks being landed and conversely, amazing crashes.

An attendee dressed as Ronald McDonald gives this Waymo a piece of their mind. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

This year's event took place on First St. between Hill St. and Olive St., one of the steeper hills in L.A. Prizes were given out to participants for the best tricks, giving competitors the chance to win up to $5,000.

The Joker skates in a full suit and sneakers. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

A group of Spidermen and Green Goblin pose in the familiar meme format. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO. A woman poses in her clown costume. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO. A devil version of Ghostface stares into the camera. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO. A skater glides down the street. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO. Jason does a trick in front of the crowd. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

The event was vibrant and exciting before it got out of hand when a small group defaced a seemingly "trapped" Waymo.

A line of LAPD officers in riot gear takes over this DTLA intersection. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Although this was a permitted event, LAPD showed up in riot gear soon thereafter to clear the First and Hill intersection.

One attendee sticks a middle finger in the air. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

"We are deeply upset that these incidents outside of the permitted event space caused our event to conclude early, jeopardizing the experience for everybody," wrote Halloween Hellbomb in an Instagram post the day after the event.

During daytime, skaters hung out together in costume doing tricks. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Several event attendees were injured after LAPD shot less-lethal bullets into the crowd. Hellbomb 2025 ended shortly after.