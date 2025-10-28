Hellbomb 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles had a little bit of everything. Participating skateboarders were required to dress in costume for the event and bomb a steep hill resulting in amazing tricks being landed and conversely, amazing crashes.
This year's event took place on First St. between Hill St. and Olive St., one of the steeper hills in L.A. Prizes were given out to participants for the best tricks, giving competitors the chance to win up to $5,000.
The event was vibrant and exciting before it got out of hand when a small group defaced a seemingly "trapped" Waymo.
Although this was a permitted event, LAPD showed up in riot gear soon thereafter to clear the First and Hill intersection.
"We are deeply upset that these incidents outside of the permitted event space caused our event to conclude early, jeopardizing the experience for everybody," wrote Halloween Hellbomb in an Instagram post the day after the event.
Several event attendees were injured after LAPD shot less-lethal bullets into the crowd. Hellbomb 2025 ended shortly after.