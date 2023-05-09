Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

—USA Today looked at the hot dog and drink prices at nearly all baseball stadiums nationwide. The news outlet found that the Marlins and Braves have the most affordable hot dogs and beer. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have the most expensive beer and some of the most expensive hot dog prices among the 28 stadiums that USA Today looked at. Each fluid ounce of beer at Dodgers Stadium costs nearly a dollar—more than 30 cents more expensive than any other team—while an ounce of beer at the Marlins' stadium costs a third of the price. [USA Today]

—DTLA: Lonnie Walker IV, a "benchwarmer" for the Lakers, helped Los Angeles win game four of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Golden State Warriors. Walker IV scored 15 points in the critical fourth quarter of the matchup, after not taking a single shot all game. [LAT]

—Chavez Ravine: A Dodger Stadium patron has sued the team over injuries he alleges he suffered after being attacked by fans and security officers in a parking lot after a game in 2022. Donald Williams' Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence, premises liability, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, assault battery, and false imprisonment. Williams seeks unspecified damages in the suit brought Friday. A Dodger spokesman said the team does not comment on pending litigation. Williams attended a game last July 26th between the Dodgers and Washington Nationals with a nearly sellout crowd present, the suit states. The Nationals broke open what had been a one-run game since the first inning with four runs in the ninth inning in an 8-3 victory, causing many Dodger fans to become "upset and unruly," the suit states. [City News Services]

—DTLA: A judge has ruled a Los Angeles police homicide detective who sued the city, alleging she was unfairly criticized for such issues as the way she dressed and how much socializing she did at her desk, can take her case to trial. ... Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Upinder S. Kalra denied city's motion to dismiss Det. Danielle Tumbleson's claims for discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation, telling Deputy City Attorney Christopher Cadena that he would have a "heavy burden" in convincing him there were no triable issues. [City News Services]

—DTLA: A judge is expected to rule today on a defense bid for a new trial for jailed rapper Tory Lanez who was found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago. Lanez's current attorney, Jose Baez -- who famously won an acquittal for Casey Anthony -- argued Monday that procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel led to his client's conviction. During an often contentious hours-long hearing, Baez asked for frequent recesses and complained of the order in which the judge took up the defense claims of trial error. Superior Court Judge David Herriford repeatedly told Baez that a motions hearing was not an opportunity to "relitigate this case." [City News Services]

—Compton: Local urban farmers are asking city officials "for assistance in saving a long-standing community garden that is at risk of being demolished and redeveloped," L.A. Public Press reports. The group wants the city to assist in buying the community garden and creating a community land trust. [L.A. Public Press]

—Santa Monica: Nearly a year and a half after Beau Mann, the founder of a digital health company, went missing from his Uber ride in November 2021, authorities located his remains in a courtyard area near an abandoned building in Santa Monica. [FOX 11]