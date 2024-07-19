Coyotes are common in Los Angeles. Their existence in our city is an act of defiance against our unchecked habitat-destroying development. Nightly, they cause trouble by eating our pets and being troublemakers. But the following coyote may not be causing the type of trouble you’d expect from these creatures. This type of Coyote might not be what or who you expect.

Wailing their signature ghoulish howl, two brothers, Ladies Love Guapo, and Ricky Blanco, are the duo that makes up the up-and-coming Mexican-American rap hip-hop duo, “Coyote,” hailing from Hawthorne. The burgeoning brothers have been blowing up the charts with new, experimentative Mexican culture-infused hip-hop and rap music.

The “Yotes,” as they fondly call themselves, know their roles in their partnership and see each other as almost one another’s better half. One is the “brains of the operation,” while the other is the executor, although both are conscious of putting their heads together to put equal effort into creating the life and careers of their dreams.

The duo creates music that combines rap, hip-hop, and popular music trends. With unique storytelling, hyperboles, metaphors, intricate rhymes, and melodic flows unique only to them and their emerging style, Coyote looks forward to taking the music industry by storm with their authentic and alluring approach to the rap music game.

“Yeah, they'd rather see us dead or locked up in the penitentiary Sleep with body armor for the weapons formed against me I'm a big dog, you a poodle, you a Frenchie I don't wanna be involved if it ain't 'bout a Benji.” Coyote and Shaquille O’Neal

As you imagined, the brothers are very close to one another and also with the rest of their families. One interesting discussion we shared was the role of family in the lives of artists. The duo spoke about what it’s like to navigate relationships with friends, enemigas, and loved ones who sometimes inspire their music or are sometimes even called out in the context of their musical art.

The brothers believe it is important to remain down to earth, fully authentic, and true to themselves. They believe in the value of formulating relationships and giving everyone they see working hard a chance.

The artists are known for their viral track with Shaquille O’Neal and 3 Lokos, but their unique sound goes beyond just their top hits. If you dig into their discography, you’ll find that their unique blend of sounds incorporates their culture with traditional rap beats, aggressive, upbeat delivery, and witty lyrical skills.

The duo is known for their witty punchlines and East Coast-inspired sounds. Notable legends, including Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Big Pun, and DMX, influence their music.

These witty wordsmiths caught the attention of notorious L.A.-born, Compton-raised rapper The Game, who offered them a spot to co-headline his 42-date global tour across Europe and the UK.

When it comes to independence, this duo is no stranger to the hard work, efforts, and continual need to sustain themselves and their art as independent musicians, nearly all by themselves, along with their manager. The duo are fiercely independent and proud artists who’ve sustained themselves through intensely innovative and creative efforts. Despite being limited with resources, the duo’s creativity and apparent efforts have been enough to capture the attention of huge names like Shaquille O’Neal and The Game.

Operating independently, they’ve maintained momentum by releasing innovative, creative visuals. Their efforts have even captured the ears of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA Hall of Famer was even featured on their first single, “3 Lokos,” from their much-anticipated debut, “L.Aliens.”

The brothers may have always been destined for greatness, and their work ethic is off the charts, but their previous endeavors may have looked different than they do now. The brothers began their entrepreneurial journeys early in life, learning how to do men’s haircuts and turning their passion into a barbershop business that has taken their lives by storm.

To the brothers, barber shops represent much more than good hygiene and good-looking hair aesthetics. They are a cultural symbol for Los Angeles, igniting conversations. They’re a haven and a place to “talk shit,” according to the two brothers, who have been hustling to the nines, facilitating their own Barber Shop on Melrose Ave. Similarly, their music encapsulates all things L.A. culture, especially their deep, rich ancestral history, which inspires much of their artistry. Their Barber Shop is on Melrose Ave.

Currently, they have songs with Blueface, The Game, and more. Well, on their way to becoming a household name and an L.A. rap staple, these brothers are a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. This July, the duo will release their album, “L.Aliens,” featuring artists including Shaquille O’Neal, Lefty Gunplay, The Game, Westside Boogie, Doeman, and more.