Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Protests

Union Leader Released From Custody After Thousands Rally at Downtown’s Grand Park This Morning

Service Employees International Union California president David Huerta now faces a federal charge of conspiracy to impede an officer after his violent arrest and injury on Friday at a garment warehouse.

3:35 PM PDT on June 9, 2025

Protests signs being held up showing the face of union leader David Huerta

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO

Hundreds of civil rights and labor leaders gathered at Gloria Molina Grand Park early Monday morning, along with their supporters, to demand the release of Service Employees International Union California president David Huerta from federal detention, after he was violently arrested during an immigration enforcement action last Friday. 

The peaceful rally, put on by organizations including SEIU, began early in the morning. By 11 A.M., hundreds had filled the park, later growing to a crowd of thousands.

Grand Park on Monday, June 9, 2025. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.
Grand Park on Monday, June 9, 2025. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Protestors chanted:,“Whose got the power? We’ve got the power!” And “Release David Huerta!” As they held signs with the union leader’s face. 

The arrest of the 58-year-old occurred last Friday, after he and other organizers responded to immigration raids that were being conducted at a Los Angeles garment warehouse. Huerta was injured during the arrest and taken to the hospital before being detained. 

Grand Park on Monday, June 9, 2025. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

This afternoon, Huerta was released on a $50,000 bond after a hearing in court. SEIU president April Verrett followed his release with a statement that said, in part:

“David Huerta was arrested while standing up for immigrants’ rights. Today, a judge set him free after federal authorities attacked, injured, and unjustly detained him since Friday. We are relieved that David is free and reunited with his family and we are deeply grateful to the hundreds of elected officials, civil rights leaders, labor partners and allies from across the nation who stood in solidarity and demanded David’s release. 

But this struggle is about much more than just one man. Thousands of workers remain unjustly detained and separated from their families. At this very moment, immigrant communities are being terrorized by heavily militarized armed forces. The Trump regime calling in the National Guard is a dangerous escalation to target people who disagree with them. It is a threat to our democracy. The federal government should never be used as a weapon against people who disagree with them.”

Huerta currently faces a federal charge of conspiracy to impede an officer. One that SEIU calls "unjust" on a Instagram post showing Huerta's release.

The charge carries a possible six-year federal prison sentence if convicted, according to other outlets who have reported on his arrest. The union leader is set for court at the Roybal Federal Building at 1:30 P.M. today for a bond hearing.

This is a developing story.

Share the taco:

Janette Villafana

Janette Villafana is a multimedia journalist from Santa Ana, CA who often covers stories that highlight diverse communities, their issues, success, and personal stories.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Protests

5 Surprising Things We Saw at This Weekend’s Protests In Downtown L.A.

Flickering lights from the cells of detainees and free tacos for protestors. These are among the more unusual things L.A. TACO spotted amid protests against mass deportation.

June 9, 2025
Opinion

Trump Can’t Win The Battle for Los Angeles

The idea that Trump can intimidate, criminalize, and remove us with a wave of troops and tanks is not only absurd—it’s offensive. We’ve seen soldiers in unmarked uniforms rolling through neighborhoods as if they were patrolling Fallujah. But this isn’t a war zone. This is Pico Union. This is Boyle Heights. This is Huntington Park. These are our homes. Our neighborhoods.

June 9, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

Activist Standing In Front Of ICE SUV Knocked Down During Mass Immigration Raid in DTLA

On a live interview with ABC, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell just confirmed that he received a call from the FBI requesting assistance from LAPD officers to protect their heavily armed federal agents after they feared for their safety seeing the crowd of around a hundred protesters: "We would do that, [protect] for everyone, including the FBI."

June 6, 2025
Taco Members Only

Weekend Eats: New Burgers, Tallow Fries, and ‘Junkie Pizza’

Plus, our brand-new official L.A. TACO bottled hot sauce is now available for sale! But only for members....

June 6, 2025
Sponsored

What Tenants and Landlords Need to Know About L.A. County’s Rent Stabilization Ordinances

June 5, 2025
People

L.A.’s Hidden Matcha Master: Masanori Den Shirakata, the Low-Key Legend Only Insiders Know

Masanori Den Shirakata represents the third generation of tea merchants, carrying forward a tradition that began when his grandfather first recognized the potential of Shizuoka, Japan, as a top-tier tea-producing region.

June 5, 2025
See all posts