Hundreds of civil rights and labor leaders gathered at Gloria Molina Grand Park early Monday morning, along with their supporters, to demand the release of Service Employees International Union California president David Huerta from federal detention, after he was violently arrested during an immigration enforcement action last Friday.

The peaceful rally, put on by organizations including SEIU, began early in the morning. By 11 A.M., hundreds had filled the park, later growing to a crowd of thousands.

Grand Park on Monday, June 9, 2025. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Protestors chanted:,“Whose got the power? We’ve got the power!” And “Release David Huerta!” As they held signs with the union leader’s face.

The arrest of the 58-year-old occurred last Friday, after he and other organizers responded to immigration raids that were being conducted at a Los Angeles garment warehouse. Huerta was injured during the arrest and taken to the hospital before being detained.

This afternoon, Huerta was released on a $50,000 bond after a hearing in court. SEIU president April Verrett followed his release with a statement that said, in part:

“David Huerta was arrested while standing up for immigrants’ rights. Today, a judge set him free after federal authorities attacked, injured, and unjustly detained him since Friday. We are relieved that David is free and reunited with his family and we are deeply grateful to the hundreds of elected officials, civil rights leaders, labor partners and allies from across the nation who stood in solidarity and demanded David’s release.

But this struggle is about much more than just one man. Thousands of workers remain unjustly detained and separated from their families. At this very moment, immigrant communities are being terrorized by heavily militarized armed forces. The Trump regime calling in the National Guard is a dangerous escalation to target people who disagree with them. It is a threat to our democracy. The federal government should never be used as a weapon against people who disagree with them.”

Huerta currently faces a federal charge of conspiracy to impede an officer. One that SEIU calls "unjust" on a Instagram post showing Huerta's release.

The charge carries a possible six-year federal prison sentence if convicted, according to other outlets who have reported on his arrest. The union leader is set for court at the Roybal Federal Building at 1:30 P.M. today for a bond hearing.

This is a developing story.