TACO MADNESS, Presented by Bud Light, is L.A.'s first and biggest taco festival. All of L.A.'s heaviest hitting taquerías will be in one place for one day only! The 21 + event is happening from 6 to 1:59 PM on Saturday, May 6, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket sales proceeds will support L.A. TACO's award-winning street-level journalism.

Get your ticket here.

Gogo's Tacos made the taco world put some respect on their name earlier this year when they beat 15 of L.A.'s top taquerías competing in our vegan edition of TACO MADNESS—including some vegan taco heavyweights like Cena Vegan and Olivia Restaurant. All because of "their juicy, savory mushroom taco on a corn tortilla."

That victory helped them score a number two seed in this year's TACO MADNESS. Although they didn't get very far in our signature March Madness-style taco bracket, they'll have another chance at earning a TACO MADNESS trophy this Saturday.

It hasn't even been two whole years since Guerilla Taco's Brittney Valles opened Gogo's Tacos in Rampart Village, and she's already winning trophies and duking it out with L.A.'s top taquerías.

After the success of Guerilla Tacos, the high-end taquería and cocktail bar in the Arts District that Valles co-owns with Chef Wes Avila, Valles opened Gogo's in 2021 with the idea of offering customers a straight-forward taco concept that could be scaled, inspired by the two bite street tacos that she grew up with.

“My idea was to do what I always had in the back of my head, which is make really classic, old-school L.A. style street tacos, and try to take it on a national scale,” said Valles.

However, at the core of her business is much more than just tacos. Valles also started Gogo's to raise money for the non-profit she founded after losing a loved one. Twenty cents of every dollar spent at Gogo's goes to the Juan Carlos Cantoni Foundation, Valles' non-profit that provides resources to young adults aging out of foster care.

At this year's L.A. TACO TACO MADNESS live event presented by Bud Light Chelada, Gogo's will offer pescatarians and seafood lovers a taco you won't find on their regular menu. Get ready to bite into a crispy La Princesita Tortillería corn tortilla stuffed with a rock cod and shrimp ceviche with mango, avocado, Persian cucumbers, Fresno chiles, and Valentina aioli.

Gogo's will be one of nine other taqueros—at least fou of which are serving seafood tacos—slanging masa stuffed with everything from octopus, birria de res, succulent slow-roasted whole pork, and more.

Join us for all the tacos, music, and fun at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes starting at 4 PM this Saturday. Tickets are still available here.