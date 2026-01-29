Skip to Content
Letter From the Editor: L.A. TACO Shop Closed Tomorrow, and How We Are Striking

2:09 PM PST on January 29, 2026

L.A. TACO's world-famous Tacoman, bandannaed-up and holding a sign that says AI Algorithims Billionaires, which are all crossed out
1Comments

L.A. TACO has always been anti-establishment and not like the rest, even as we've grown into a reputable publication since first starting as a counterculture blog celebrating L.A.'s taco life, graffiti, and cannabis culture.

The events that we are living through right now are truly historic.

I’ve been reflecting on a question that my wife posed this morning: Are we participating in the General Strike? And the more I thought about it, I felt the searing urgency slowly bubble up to do what is right: Stand in solidarity.  

We are shutting down and closing down our online shop for the day. We will only be posting our essential ICE coverage and Daily Memo, which has been proven to prevent abductions and has helped families identify loved ones who were unfairly taken.

It's a big decision but I know we will look back on these events and feel grateful that our lil' newsroom participated in this General Strike to bring awareness to everything happening around us that we internalize and report on on a daily basis. We may report on all these things on a daily basis but that doesn't mean it's not taxing on our emotional health and our support systems around us.

Remember, as the old adage goes: journalism acts as the "first rough draft of history" and never has that been truer than right now. L.A. TACO is for the streets and will never put traffic and sales over humanity.

We'll see everyone tonight at our Member Meetup at Homage Brewing, free to enter for all.

Tomorrow we [partially] rest and continue to fight fascism.

We'll see you out in the march!

Javier Cabral
Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO.

