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Sunday Taquitos #19: Cheaper Eggs
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
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Iran Hasn’t Officially Dropped Out Of The FIFA World Cup. But Will They Still Compete?
The back-and-forth between FIFA, Donald Trump, Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali, and the Iranian National Team left plenty of doubt as to what will actually happen come June.
A Hidden Nayarit Mariscos Gem Next to a Boyle Heights Landmark
El Sarape is a lowkey mariscos spot. They don’t have Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook to advertise, making it a true hidden gem in L.A. — only those in-the-know recognize it.
Daily Memo: 10 ICE Vehicles Used To Take One Person At Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse
At least 15 total were taken via targeted arrests by ICE agents this week in Southern California.
Haitian Asylum Seeker Found Unresponsive Days After Being Stranded at ICE-ISAP Office
Daphy Michel, 31, was surveilled by ICE via ankle monitor as part of their "Alternatives to Detention Program." She was found dead at a Pittsburgh bus shelter on March 2.
Weekend Eats: Strippers Donating Their Tips To Benefit Immigrants In Downtown
Plus a new spin on a Sinaloan hot dog, a new Korean pub, and the return of a Westside Argentine favorite.
U.S. 4th Circuit Allows State Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Adults ‘To Appreciate Their Sex’
The 4th Circuit has become the first federal appeals court to enforce laws restricting gender-affirming surgeries. “It is not irrational for a legislature to encourage citizens to appreciate their sex and not become disdainful of their sex,” Judge Julius Richardson said.